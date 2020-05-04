Samsung starts taking online pre-orders for TVs, ACs, and other electronics

on Monday announced pre-booking offers on electronic products for people who want to purchase televisions and digital appliances after a lockdown to contain the is eased.

The South Korean electronics maker is taking orders online on Shop and seeks to get them express delivered from the Authorized Retailer as soon as deliveries are permitted. The offer applies to Samsung consumer electronics products -- televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and smart ovens.

The company in a statement said, “As a precaution against the spread of the pandemic, Samsung has made arrangements across its retail and distribution channel, to help consumers to pre-book the products, without having to step out of their homes.”

Consumers pre-booking on Samsung Shop will get 15 per cent cashback when paying with HDFC cards. There is an options to choose no interest equated monthly instalments (no-cost EMIs) and long-term finance options, up to 18 months.





Customers are also entitled for cashback, even if they do not opt for EMI-based finance options, the company said in a statement.

According to Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, in the past one month, the company has received thousands of queries from consumers across the country as to how they could buy our TV or digital appliances.

"Through our pre-book offer on Samsung Shop, we want to ensure our consumers get the fastest delivery possible as per the government regulation on relaxation of lockdown from a Samsung authorised retailer nearest to them, without having to step out of their homes till normalcy returns," said Pullan.



"The integration of our offline retail partners with our strong and secure online platform, an industry-first programme, will also help our partners who have stood with Samsung and our consumers through difficult times over the years, and help them bounce back as demand picks up," informed Pullan.