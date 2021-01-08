Samsung takes preorders for Galaxy flagship in India ahead of Jan 14 launch

-
South Korean electronics maker Samsung is now taking pre-orders for its upcoming flagship smartphone in India. It is likely that the pre-orders are open for the Galaxy S21 series, which will debut on January 14. According to Samsung, customers in India can pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung India e-Store or Samsung Shop App. On pre-reservation, customers get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’, which can be redeemed at the time of pre-ordering the upcoming Galaxy smartphone at the time of India launch. When the customer pre-books the device, the token amount of Rs 2,000 will be deducted from the device price. Moreover, customers who pre-reserve the Galaxy flagship will get a cover worth Rs 3849 for free. The option to pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming flagship is available until till January 14, 2021.
On January 14, Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy S21 series in a global virtual event. The event will livestream on company’s web portal, newsroom, and social media handles starting 8 pm on Jan 14 in India. Besides, the event’s footage will also livestream on Samsung’s YouTube channel.
Though the event will mostly focus on the Galaxy S21 lineup, Samsung is usually known to keep surprises up their sleeves. Alongside the smartphones, the company might also launch the Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds.
Ahead of the January 14 event, Samsung is hosting yet another event on January 12 where the company will announce the next iteration of its Exynos processor. The upcoming processor is likely to be the chip that will power the Samsung Galaxy S21 range in most international markets, including India.
