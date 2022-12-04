JUST IN
Tepid demand for cyber insurance policies despite steep rise in attacks
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite feature rescues stranded US man
Apple's upcoming AR headset to use extended reality OS, name it 'xrOS'
Android announces accessible reading mode, digital car key-sharing features
Samsung releases Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for Galaxy M42 5G
Google Doodle celebrates inventor of video game cartridge Gerald Lawson
Samsung to offer 20-year warranty on some of its products in India
Flipkart joins Polygon to launch Metaverse use cases in e-commerce space
Pixel's Recorder app detects multiple people talking using 'Speaker Labels'
Google discovers new commercial spyware that exploits Chrome, Firefox
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Tepid demand for cyber insurance policies despite steep rise in attacks
Business Standard

Samsung to bring larger cover display, invisible crease to Galaxy Z Flip5

South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip5, which isn't due to launch for a few months, might rectify two of the main issues people still have with the Z Flip4

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy

ANI  Mobile 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip5, which isn't due to launch for a few months, might rectify two of the main issues people still have with the Z Flip4.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, rumours on the phone comes from Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, who has been accurate about such things in the past.

On occasion, he does get the odd thing wrongs so that should be kept in mind. Anyway, here's hoping that the Galaxy Z Flip5 will indeed, as Young claims, come with a much larger cover display.

This will apparently be around 3.3" to 3.4", which is an order of magnitude more than the 1.9" screen we're currently getting on the Flip4.

For what it's worth, Oppo's upcoming Find N2 Flip, a direct competitor to Samsung's Flip line, has leaked with a big outer display of its own. And while that one clearly dwarfs the Flip4's, the Flip5 might catch up to and even overtake its rumoured 3.26" size.

The internal screen is also due to get an upgrade, according to Young, and that's in the crease department. Specifically, the Flip5 is said to sport a new hinge design which will "reduce the visibility of the seam," as per GSM Arena.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 08:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU