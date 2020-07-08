Samsung to launch Galaxy Note20-series, other Galaxy devices on August 5

on Wednesday announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event of this year would take place on August 5. In the event, the South Korean electronics maker is expected to launch the Galaxy Note20-series smartphones along with other Galaxy devices, according to event invite shared by the company.

“On August 5, join us for a Galaxy Unpacked virtual event to explore our latest ecosystem of Galaxy devices designed to empower your life,” the invite added.

At the launch, is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note20-series smartphones, along with the next iteration of There are chances that the company would also take wraps off its second-generation Galaxy Fold smartphone, which has been making round on the internet lately.

The Unpacked event 2020 digital invite includes a 15-second long teaser video, which shows SPen and copper colour splash. While the SPen confirms the Galaxy Note20-series launch, the copper colour splash hints at possible new colour of the upcoming smartphone.





The three expected Galaxy devices to launch on August 5 have been doing rounds on internet but nothing has been officially confirmed. According to recent leaks, the Galaxy Note20-series smartphones would feature a triple camera set-up on the back in a rectangular assembly similar to the Galaxy S20-series. It is expected to feature a wide-angle sensor, ultra-wide sensor and a periscope-style lens. There is another sensor, which could be 3D time of flight (ToF) and may come only with the Ultra edition of the smartphone. The upcoming phones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip, but historical data hints at Exynos-powered line-up for countries like India.

The Galaxy Fold, on the other hand, is expected to sport a larger internal display with an Infinity-O shaped cut-out for camera. The bendable screen smartphone is also expected to get a larger outside display. Besides the display upgrades, the second iteration of the Galaxy Fold is expected to get seasonal specs upgrades, too.

Speaking of the Galaxy Watch, it is expected to get a new design and may continue with rotating bezel design of the predecessor. However, it is expected to get LTE connectivity across variants and would be available in new sizes and colours.

Besides the above-mentioned Galaxy devices, there are chances that the company might also unveil its bean-shaped Galaxy Earbuds.