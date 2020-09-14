Samsung to launch Galaxy S20 Fan edition at Galaxy Unpacked event on Sep 23

is hosting another Galaxy Unpacked event on September 23 where the South Korean electronics maker is likely to launch the Galaxy S20 Fan edition smartphone. Titled ‘Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan’, the virtual event will livestream on company’s web portal.

The Galaxy S20 Fan edition is expected to be a new variant in the company’s Galaxy S20-series. The phone is expected to features a 6.5-inch super AMOLED screen of fullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Like other premium smartphones, the Galaxy S20 Fan edition would be based on two different mobile platforms -- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip and Exynos 990.

The model with Qualcomm chip is expected to feature 5G connectivity, whereas, the Exynos 990 model would be targeted to International markets like India where 5G is still work in progress.

The Galaxy S20 Fan edition would come in 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Unlike the exisiting Galaxy S20-series, the Fan edition would use LPDDR4 RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. As for the optics, the smartphone would feature a triple-camera set-up on the back with 12-megapixel wide, ultra-wide and telephoto sensors. On the front, the phone is expected to feature a 32MP sensor in a punch-hole format screen.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite brings something new to a segment ruled by OnePlus

In retrospective, launched the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite earlier this year at affordable price points to expand its premium line-up in midrange segment. With the Galaxy S20 Fan edition, the company is set to bring yet another flagship-grade smartphone in premium-midrange segment.