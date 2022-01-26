Samsung to unveil note-worthy Galaxy S22 series at Unpacked event on Feb 9

has confirmed its Galaxy Unpacked is set for February 9. The South Korean electronics maker has put up the event invite on its web portal, featuring a large letter ‘S’ boxed inside a glass frame followed by ‘The Epic Standard’ tagline, indicating the possible unveiling of the Galaxy S22 series. Alongside, the company has released first trailer of the event. You can watch the trailer on Samsung’ official YouTube channel or through the video embedded below.

recently released a statement by its president Dr. TM Roh in which he said the company will introduce its most note-worthy S series device at the Unpacked event in February. That said, the Galaxy S22 series is expected to bring at least three new smartphones, including a model with SPen support.

In retrospective, introduced the SPen in the Galaxy S series line last year with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The multi-utility digital style was, however, sold as an optional accessory. With the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is expected to merge its Note-series entirely with the S-series. This could mean the top-end model in the Galaxy S22 series is likely to be a Galaxy Note-like device with built-in cavity for SPen storage and charging.

Samsung typically uses its in-house Exynos processors in its flagship Galaxy devices in some markets, and its new Exynos 2200 is expected to power the Galaxy S22 line-up in India. Announced recently, the Exynos 2200 processor is built using Samsung’s most advanced 4nm fabrication process and is the industry’s first mobile chip with hardware support for ray tracing, an advanced approach to high-fidelity graphics that has been gaining traction in PC graphics cards. The graphics chip built on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, dubbed Xclipse, is described in Samsung’s announcement as bridging the gap between console and mobile performance.