Samsung unveils Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition): Know price, specs and features

-
ALSO READ
Samsung extends e-voucher, other pre-booking offers on Galaxy S20-series
Samsung to launch Galaxy S20 Fan edition at Galaxy Unpacked event on Sep 23
Samsung Galaxy M21 review: A worthy option among non-Chinese brands
Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5000 mAh battery launched: Price, specs, and more
Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India: Know price, specifications, features
-
Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition), a new model in the Galaxy S20 series, starting at $699 for the 5G variant.
Pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and S20 FE have started and the phone will be available globally from October 2. The smartphone’s India availability is not yet confirmed by the company.
Samsung took select features of the Galaxy S20 series, such as the super smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, hyper-fast connectivity, all day battery, expandable storage, with a streamlined premium design, in order to create the all-new Galaxy S20 FE.
"The S20 FE is an extension of the Galaxy S20 family and is the start of a new way to bring meaningful innovation to even more people to let them do the things they love with the best of Galaxy," said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business for Samsung Electronics.
The Galaxy S20 FE has 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate.
The device comes in two variants: 8GB RAM with 128/256GB internal storage (LTE) and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (5G).
Housing 30X Space Zoom, Galaxy S20 FE brings a pro-grade triple camera at the rear (12MP Ultra Wide camera, 12MP Wide-angle camera and 8MP Telephoto camera), along with the 32MP selfie camera that includes tetra-binning technology that will let the users instantly capture a post-worthy picture.
The phone comes in six vibrant colours: Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.
The device also features a premium textured haze effect that minimises fingerprints and smudges, the company said.
With 5G connectivity and access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy an advanced mobile gaming experience.
The device houses a 4,500mAh battery with super-fast charging technology.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU