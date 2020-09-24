Samsung unveils Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition): Know price, specs and features

Electronics on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition), a new model in the Galaxy S20 series, starting at $699 for the variant.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 FE and S20 FE have started and the phone will be available globally from October 2. The smartphone’s India availability is not yet confirmed by the company.

took select features of the Galaxy S20 series, such as the super smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, hyper-fast connectivity, all day battery, expandable storage, with a streamlined premium design, in order to create the all-new Galaxy S20 FE.

"The S20 FE is an extension of the Galaxy S20 family and is the start of a new way to bring meaningful innovation to even more people to let them do the things they love with the best of Galaxy," said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business for Electronics.

The Galaxy S20 FE has 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate.

The device comes in two variants: 8GB RAM with 128/256GB internal storage (LTE) and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (5G).

Housing 30X Space Zoom, Galaxy S20 FE brings a pro-grade triple camera at the rear (12MP Ultra Wide camera, 12MP Wide-angle camera and 8MP Telephoto camera), along with the 32MP selfie camera that includes tetra-binning technology that will let the users instantly capture a post-worthy picture.

The phone comes in six vibrant colours: Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.

The device also features a premium textured haze effect that minimises fingerprints and smudges, the company said.

With connectivity and access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy an advanced mobile gaming experience.

The device houses a 4,500mAh battery with super-fast charging technology.