Shah Rukh Khan among most searched actors on Amazon Fire TV devices in 2022

Amazon on Tuesday released its Fire TV streaming trends report 2022 in which it detailed the events and trends based on the content consumption patterns of Indian viewers on Fire TV devices. According to the report, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt were the most searched actors through Alexa on Fire TV devices. The report further stated that the company registered a 10 per cent increase in the number of Fire TV devices sold across the country. Below are the report highlights:
“From sports, movies, infotainment, music, to soap operas, it’s great to see customers enjoy voice-search and binge-watch content in multiple languages on their Fire TV devices," said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India.
Regional content gained preference with Fire TV users subscribed to content in more than 12 languages with Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali topping the list.
Indians placed six search queries every second through Alexa on Fire TV
The Indian audience chose comedy as the most streamed genre of content. Horror and Cartoons were the other two most-searched genres
In 2022, 'Pushpa: The Rise' was the most searched movie on Fire TV, followed by 'Brahmastra' and 'The Kashmir Files'
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt claimed the first three spots in the list of most searched actors through Alexa on Fire TV
Television series 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' topped the search list on Fire TV for the second consecutive year, followed by 'Anupamaa' and 'Indian Idol'
'Motu Patlu', 'Peppa Pig', and 'Doraemon' emerged as the most searched shows in the kids' content segment
Online content led to a 44 per cent increase in viewership of free content platforms
YouTube, Mini TV and MX Player were the most streamed free content platforms
October witnessed maximum video streaming during 2022 in light of the T20 World Cup, and new content releases including 'Ram Setu', 'Doctor G', 'Mismatched Season – 2', 'The Rings of Power – Season Finale', 'Four More Shots Please! – Season 3', 'Maja Ma', 'The Peripheral', 'Jurassic World Dominium', and 'The White Lotus', among others
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on October 23, 2022, recorded the highest viewership on a single day
FIFA World Cup led to a 10 times increase in JioCinema streaming on Fire TV
First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 16:38 IST
