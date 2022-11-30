Sony Audio Days sale: Check deals on headphones, speakers, earbuds and more

has announced its Audio Days sale in India. The Japanese electronics maker is offering instant cashback and discounts on select audio products, including headphones, wireless earbuds, portable Bluetooth speakers, party speakers, and soundbars. Started on November 29, the sale will continue until December 4. Apart from the retail stores and ShopatSC website, the sale offers will be available on e-commerce platform and . Here are some of the deals currently available under the Audio Days sale:

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone

Sony WH-1000XM4 is available at a discounted price of Rs 17,990, including an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on all bank cards. It features over-the-ear design with padding on ear cups for comfortable fit. It features Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity, a USB-C port for charging, and touch controls. The headphone comes with dual pairing support and built-in microphones.

Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS

It is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,990, including an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on all bank cards. The earbuds feature 6mm audio drivers and boast up to 36 hours of battery life with a charging case. It is IPX4 rated for water protection and features active noise cancellation. It comes in silver and black colours, and has a USB-C port for charging.

Sony SRS-XE200 wireless speaker

Inclusive of an instant discount of Rs 2,000, the Sony SRS-XE200 is available at Rs 7,990. It features Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity and fast pairing, USB-C port for charging and lasts up to 16 hours. It is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. It comes in blue, silver and black colours.

Sony SRS-XG300 speaker

Sony SRS-XG300 is available at a discounted price of Rs 24,990. Besides, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on Bank of Baroda credit cards. It is IP67 rated for water and dust protection. It has Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, fast pairing, and stereo pairing. It features a USB-C port for charging and lasts up to 25 hours.

Sony HT-S20R soundbar

The soundbar is available at a discounted price of Rs 17,990. On Amazon, there is an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on Bank of Baroda credit cards. It supports Dolby Digital and 5.1 channel sound with 400W output. It features Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity, and has wired rear speakers and subwoofer.