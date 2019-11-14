Sony first to acquire media rights for X1 Racing League, X1 Racing eSports

Networks India Private Limited (SPN) on Thursday announced that it has acquired the media rights for the world's first professional franchise-based motorsport league, X1 Racing League along with the media rights for X1 Racing eSports.

The inaugural edition of X1 Racing League will be held in Delhi and Chennai over two weekends - Weekend 1 from November 30 to December 1, and Weekend 2 from December 7 to 8.

X1 Racing eSports, which kicked off on October 7 and will continue till November 17, 2019, is also being held across six cities - Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi.

The agreement with RACING PROMOTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED will cover the territories in the Indian subcontinent for the duration of 3 years (i.e. 2019, 2020, 2021 seasons). All the races of X1 Racing League will be telecast on SPN's sports channels from November 30 onwards.

SPN's premium video on demand (VOD) service, SonyLIV will also livestream the X1 Racing League races as well as feature X1 Racing eSports. With 50+ hours of programming content, X1 Racing League and X1 Racing eSports is all set to enthrall the Indian audiences.

Launched in November 2019 and founded by Indian race drivers Aditya Patel and Armaan Ebrahim, the X1 Racing League is the world's first city-based motorsport league and has been sanctioned by the FMSCI.