Sony launches SRS-XB13 portable Bluetooth speaker priced at Rs 3,990

-
ALSO READ
Android 12: What is new in Google's upcoming smartphone operating system
Google I/O 2021: Android 12, Wear OS, Smart Canvas, AI and more announced
Reliance Jio looks beyond mobile operations to monetise digital platforms
Gold price today at Rs 53,610 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,700 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,180 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,900 a kg
-
Sony on Monday launched its latest portable Bluetooth speaker called SRS-XB13 with Extra Bass technology, 16-hour battery life, among other features.
Priced at Rs 3,990, the SRS-XB13 comes in six colour options -- Black, Light Blue, Pink, Powder Blue, Taupe, and Yellow.
The speaker is powered by a 46mm driver and weighs about 253g.
The wireless speaker is equipped with the new Sound Diffusion Processor for enhanced beats and a wider sound spread. It has a passive radiator that works together with a full-range speaker to enhance low-end tones, boosting the bass.
It supports the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs and a rated frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz.
There is also an inbuilt microphone that lets you use the speaker as a hands-free unit for calls.
The SRS XB13 is a rugged and long-lasting speaker with an IP67 rating, giving it protection from dust and water.
The speaker has a claimed battery life of 16 hours per charge and it comes with a USB Type-C port. The is also a battery indicator that shows the amount of charge left.
The SRS XB13 features Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity and incorporates Google’s Fast Pair technology that allows you to quickly connect compatible Android devices.
The new SRS-XB13 speaker is priced at Rs 3,990 and will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), major electronic stores, and on Amazon and Flipkart from Monday onwards.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU