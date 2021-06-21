Sony launches SRS-XB13 portable Bluetooth speaker priced at Rs 3,990

on Monday launched its latest portable Bluetooth speaker called SRS-XB13 with Extra Bass technology, 16-hour battery life, among other features.

Priced at Rs 3,990, the SRS-XB13 comes in six colour options -- Black, Light Blue, Pink, Powder Blue, Taupe, and Yellow.

The speaker is powered by a 46mm driver and weighs about 253g.

The wireless speaker is equipped with the new Sound Diffusion Processor for enhanced beats and a wider sound spread. It has a passive radiator that works together with a full-range speaker to enhance low-end tones, boosting the bass.

It supports the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs and a rated frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz.

There is also an inbuilt microphone that lets you use the speaker as a hands-free unit for calls.

The SRS XB13 is a rugged and long-lasting speaker with an IP67 rating, giving it protection from dust and water.

The speaker has a claimed battery life of 16 hours per charge and it comes with a USB Type-C port. The is also a battery indicator that shows the amount of charge left.

The SRS XB13 features Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity and incorporates Google’s Fast Pair technology that allows you to quickly connect compatible Android devices.

The new SRS-XB13 speaker is priced at Rs 3,990 and will be available across retail stores ( Center and Sony Exclusive), major electronic stores, and on Amazon and Flipkart from Monday onwards.