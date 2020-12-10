Sony MHC-V43D speaker review: Good enough to make you dance to the beats

Japanese electronics maker recently launched in India its MHC-V43D party speaker, featuring dedicated audio drivers for high, midrange and low frequencies, top mounted touchpad for gesture controls, party lights, and wired and wireless connectivity. On paper, the MHC-V43D seems to be a capable speaker system good enough to light up the mood and dance to the beats at house parties. Is it? Let’s find out:

Design and features





Like other party of its kind, the MHC-V43D has a trolley-shaped design with two-wheels on the bottom that makes it easy to move around despite its huge size and heavy weight (16 kg). The speaker has rubber grips on the bottom that makes it stand stable on the floor. Made mostly of plastic, the speaker has sturdy built with black finish that gives it a discreet profile in dim-lit environments. It, however, attracts attention, thanks to RGB lights on its sides for the light show that draw a pattern on the floor which syncs to the beats. With almost 360-degree coverage, the light reaches everywhere and turns any floor in to a dance floor.





The speaker’s flat top is where most of the controls are; there is a panel consisting of a small LED screen and bunch of buttons for various speaker’s functions -- mega bass, volume, mic and guitar port, karaoke, sound field adjustment, etc. At the centre, there is touch area for gestures control that works for volume, play/pause, karaoke, and to add DJ effects to songs.

The front side of the speaker is dominated by audio drivers -- two tweeters, midrange speaker and a subwoofer. The horn tweeters here expand the sound reach to cover a large area; the midrange speaker boost the vocals; and the subwoofer is backed by tapered bass reflect duct structure to concentrate the bass effect. There is a mic holder on each side to store microphones when not in use.

Performance





The Sony MHC-V43D is a power-packed performer, thanks to Dolby Audio sound, LDAC codec support and DSEE technology. The Dolby Audio lets you listen to supported music with fine surround sound details, which is otherwise difficult to experience. The LDAC codec aids the audio performance by transmitting hi-res audio through Bluetooth connectivity. However, you should have a compatible music files and device to experience this feature. Thankfully, there is DSEE technology, which enhance the audio quality even for the song that you play through music streaming services like Spotify, YouTube Music, etc.

Besides, there are several value-added features that lifts the experience further. There is ‘Live Sound’ mode, which alters the way you usually listen to a song by adding a live concert effect.





In terms of sound quality, the speaker is impressive. It is loud, clear and has balanced bass and treble across volume levels. As for the utility, the speaker system comes with two mic ports that allow karaoke playbacks with sing-along facility, and the addition of Bluetooth connectivity allows easy connectivity with either notebook, tablet, smartphone or just anything that supports Bluetooth output.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 31,990, the Sony MHC-V43D is an all-round party speaker with barely anything to complain about. Its moveable built, overpowering audio performance, RGBs for light show, and easy to use features make it a desirable pick in the party segment. Besides, the addition of mic input and karaoke feature here make the deal even better.