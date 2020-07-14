Sony SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33, SRS-XB23 wireless speakers launched: Details here

India on Tuesday expanded its Extra Bass wireless speaker range with the launch of the SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23.Priced Rs 8,990 onwards, the will be available from July 16. The boast 'Extra Bass' sound output, which is one of the core capabilities on the XB wireless line-up.

"Backed by Sony's newly-developed X-Balanced Speaker Unit, these speakers provide high-sound quality and powerful sound pressure for a richer, deeper, and more rewarding listening experience," the company said in a statement.

The SRS-XB-series speakers come with IP67 rating for protection from water, dust and rust. They have built-in Google Assistant. The SRS-XB43 and SRS-XB33 support up to 24 hours of music playback, according to the company. The SRS-XB23, on the other hand, supports up to 12 hours of on-battery time, and up to 10 hours on ‘Extra bass Mode’, the company claimed.

The speakers can be charged using the latest Type-C USB and can support battery charging by connecting one's smartphone via USB Type-A.





Below are the key highlights of the speakers: