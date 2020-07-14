Sony SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33, SRS-XB23 wireless speakers launched: Details here

-
Sony India on Tuesday expanded its Extra Bass wireless speaker range with the launch of the SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23.Priced Rs 8,990 onwards, the speakers will be available from July 16. The speakers boast 'Extra Bass' sound output, which is one of the core capabilities on the XB wireless speakers line-up.
"Backed by Sony's newly-developed X-Balanced Speaker Unit, these speakers provide high-sound quality and powerful sound pressure for a richer, deeper, and more rewarding listening experience," the company said in a statement.
The SRS-XB-series speakers come with IP67 rating for protection from water, dust and rust. They have built-in Google Assistant. The SRS-XB43 and SRS-XB33 support up to 24 hours of music playback, according to the company. The SRS-XB23, on the other hand, supports up to 12 hours of on-battery time, and up to 10 hours on ‘Extra bass Mode’, the company claimed.
The speakers can be charged using the latest Type-C USB and can support battery charging by connecting one's smartphone via USB Type-A.
Below are the key highlights of the speakers:
- X-Balanced Speaker units with Extra Bass for deep sound and enhanced audio quality
- Waterproof, Dustproof, Rustproof features with Sony’s unique IP67 rating
- Supports Google Assistant/Siri via voice assistant features for convenient use
- Built-in mic for hands free calling experience
- Type C charging for uninterrupted music
- Music Center Application to control party speakers and adjust settings as per preference
