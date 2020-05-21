Soon, Twitter might let you choose who replies to your tweets: Details here

is testing a new feature that let you choose who can reply to your Tweet and join your conversation. The feature is currently being tested only with a limited group of people globally on for iOS, Android, and com.

The feature allows Twitter user to set the reply preferences before posting a tweet. Those eligible to test the feature shall be able to choose who can reply with three options: everyone (the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention. Tweets with the latter two settings will be labeled and the reply icon will be grayed out. However, people will still be able to view, retweet, retweet with comment, and like these Tweets.

This feature is a new addition to several other features that the micro-blogging platform is exploring to improve the platform’s conversation handling capacity. Earlier, Twitter rolled out a feature that allowed users to edit tweet replies, if they were considered offensive or have hate content, before publishing.

“When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful.” tweeted Twitter Support.

The prompt will come as a pop-up on tweets which carry harmful content and Twitter artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) tools will try to catch such hate words first-hand.