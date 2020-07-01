Spotify brings real-time lyrics support to 26 countries, including India

has added real-time music lyrics to its app and the feature is now rolling out in 26 countries worldwide, including India. Real-time lyrics on are powered by Musixmatch, a music player that automatically downloads lyrics and displays them in real-time in the player UI as well as the lockscreen, reports XDA Developers.

It is possible that might expand and roll out this feature in other places soon.

Spotify has experienced a delay in launching this feature because of complexities around licencing issues.





With this new feature, Spotify will become similar to Prime Music and which already offered real-time lyrics in India.

The list of markets where real-time lyrics will be available on Spotify includes Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Uruguay, and Vietnam.

Canada has been left out from the release despite it being part of the beta testing group, said the report.