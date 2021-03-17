Startup A-listers buy out Chinese investor Shunwei's stake in Koo

-
ALSO READ
Indian ministers switch to local platform Koo as Twitter standoff continues
Can Koo pull off a coup in India as the govt-Twitter spat escalates?
Playing capital goods theme: A stock-specific approach is the right tactic
Shiprocket raises $27 mn from Silicon Valley's Tribe Capital, March Capital
Twitter takes down '90-95%' accounts in line with Meity orders: Govt source
Giving an exit to its sole Chinese investor Shunwei Capital, Bombinate Technologies, the parent company of Vokal and homegrown microblogging platform Koo, has onboarded investors such as BookMyShow Founder Ashish Hemrajani, Udaan Co-Founder Sujeet Kumar, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamat and former Indian Cricketer Javagal Srinath, who bought the VC’s stake in the company.
Without giving any financial details of the transaction, the company said that Shunwei Capital had held a bit more than 9 per cent in Bombinate Technologies. The company said it is a part of its commitment to build an 'Atmanirbhar' app for India and the world.
“We are a response to the top global products out there. In order to help with the emotion of being Atmanirbhar, it was important that Shunwei Capital exited the company,” Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-founder, Koo and Vokal, told Business Standard.
“We had been in discussion with Shunwei Capital to enable a smooth exit after it invested in our company 2.5 years ago while we were raising funds for Vokal and has now fully exited the parent company Bombinate Technologies,” he added. Koo shot to fame last month after microblogging giant Twitter faced a standoff with the government on the farmer protests after which the desi app was pitched by several ministers, including Cabinet ministers Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad. Koo then witnessed a traction in its userbase with over 5 million downloads so far.
When questions were raised on its ties with Shunwei Capital, Radhakrishna had tweeted that Koo is an India registered company with Indian founders and Shunwei, which had invested in his Vokal journey, will be exiting fully.
Koo has so far raised $4.1 million in Series A funding from existing investors Accel, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and 3one4 Capital.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor