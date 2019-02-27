Mobile phones continue to significantly impact economic growth: Report

-
ALSO READ
Big-size, contiguous spectrum essential for 5G services, says Trai
Samsung plans to conduct 5G field trials in India by Q1 of next year
A great start on Wi-Fi reforms
How 5G technology promises to make a fundamental difference to key sectors
DoT may not extend 90-day period for telecom firms to test 5G spectrum
-
The data-guzzling addiction to smartphones is often blamed for loss of productivity but mobile phones will continue to have a significant impact on economic growth and will remain crucial in addressing social challenges in many parts of the globe. As 5G is now upon us and brings with it the promise of a host of exciting new services, the boundaries between mobile and the wider digital ecosystem is rapidly blurring which is creating new opportunities. Mobile internet adoption is making its presence felt by contributing to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), finds a new report The Mobile Economy 2019.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU