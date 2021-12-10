Sterlite Technologies unveils 5G-from-India offering at IMC 2021

-
ALSO READ
India will become $5 trn economy in 5-10 years: Paytm CEO
After 5G equipment, Tata Group looking to enter semiconductor manufacturing
Banks privatisation an exciting opportunity for investors: Former RBI DG
EV charging stations, CNG outlet at petrol pumps before petrol sales: Govt
Top headlines: CDS Rawat dies as chopper crashes; telco bosses speak at IMC
-
Digital networks integrator Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) on Friday unveiled its 5G-from-India offering at the India Mobile Congress event.
In a statement, the company said its 5G portfolio includes optical, radio and deployment solutions.
The company expects that the end-to-end nature of solutions will fundamentally alter the game for super-fast and high quality 5G deployments, STL managing director Ankit Agarwal said in the statement.
"We are launching our comprehensive portfolio of products at the IMC 2021 and expect that the end-to-end nature of our solutions will fundamentally change the game for super-fast and high quality 5G deployments.
We are a part of the world's largest digital inclusion drive and are confident that with our digital networking solutions, we will transform billions of lives not only in India but across the globe," Agarwal said.
With its 5G solutions, STL is also creating a talent base for seamless and timely 5G deployment.
STL Academy, an initiative by the company, has recently signed a pact with IT industry association Nasscom to undertake relevant skills up-gradation through training programmes in emerging technologies like 5G for 1,00,000 youth for making India a digital talent hub.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU