JUST IN
The trouble with Android 'forks': Experts fear security, privacy breaches
Indian fintech start-up funding fell 47% in 2022, says Tracxn report
iPhone 15 Pro likely to feature ultra-thin curved bezels, says report
Digital trials drive new technologies in health care
Big-tech firms should share revenue with digital news publishers: I&B Secy
Apple ordered 4 sizes of OLED displays for iPad Pro, MacBook Pro: Report
Samsung India eyes 75% sales from 5G smartphones this year: Details here
Instagram overfocused on videos, reels last year, says Chief Mosseri
WhatsApp rolling out new 'voice status updates' feature on iOS beta
Davos 2023: Adani is hooked on ChatGPT, says race for AI to get complex
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
Indian fintech start-up funding fell 47% in 2022, says Tracxn report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

The trouble with Android 'forks': Experts fear security, privacy breaches

The CCI has ordered Google to allow Android forks, but many believe that this may make the software vulnerable to security risks

Topics
Android | cybersecurity | privacy

Sourabh Lele 

Android
Forking in open-source software development refers to importing a copy of source code from one software package

With the Supreme Court denying any interim relief to Google in complying with the orders of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which include allowing devices based on Android “forks” along with apps compatible with it, many are wondering what this will mean for the tech giant.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Android

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 19:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU