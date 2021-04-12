TikTok most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in March despite India ban

-
ALSO READ
ByteDance says India's freeze on bank accounts is harassment: Court filing
Homegrown apps capture 40% market share of TikTok since ban
TikTok source code, data maintained separately from ByteDance: Official
TikTok takes on Facebook with US e-commerce push: Report
Trump administration appeals order blocking TikTok restrictions
-
With more than 58 million installs in March, TikTok became the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide last month, said a new report.
TikTok was followed by Facebook which became the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide for March with more than 56 million installs, showed the data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower.
Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger - all of which are part of the Facebook family of apps - rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.
The countries with the largest number of TikTok installs were from Douyin in China at 11 per cent, followed by the US at 10 per cent, Sensor Tower said.
The countries with the largest number of Facebook installs were from India at 25 per cent, followed by the US at 8 per cent.
The other apps which made it to the top 10 in the overall list include Snapchat, Josh, Zoom, Telegram and CapCut.
However, the data showed that Facebook retained the top position in terms of downloads from Google Play Store.
ShareChat's short video platform Moj also made it to the top 10 list of most downloaded non-gaming apps worldwide from Google Play Store for March, according to Sensor Tower.
--IANS
gb/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU