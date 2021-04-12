TikTok most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in March despite India ban

With more than 58 million installs in March, became the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide last month, said a new report.

was followed by Facebook which became the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide for March with more than 56 million installs, showed the data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger - all of which are part of the Facebook family of apps - rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.

The countries with the largest number of installs were from Douyin in China at 11 per cent, followed by the US at 10 per cent, Sensor Tower said.

The countries with the largest number of Facebook installs were from India at 25 per cent, followed by the US at 8 per cent.

The other apps which made it to the top 10 in the overall list include Snapchat, Josh, Zoom, Telegram and CapCut.

However, the data showed that Facebook retained the top position in terms of downloads from Google Play Store.

ShareChat's short video platform Moj also made it to the top 10 list of most downloaded non-gaming apps worldwide from Google Play Store for March, according to Sensor Tower.

