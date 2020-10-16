TikTok source code, data maintained separately from ByteDance: Official

-
ALSO READ
ByteDance to place TikTok's global headquarters in US to escape Trump ban
TikTok may legally challenge Trump order early next week: Report
TikTok files complaint against Trump administration to try to block US ban
Oracle confirms it is part of proposal by TikTok-parent ByteDance
TikTok owner ByteDance to invest billions in Singapore over 3 years: Report
-
TikTok's source code and user data are maintained separately from other businesses of its parent company ByteDance, a top company executive said in a court filing.
According to Roland Cloutier, Global Chief Security Officer for TikTok, some of the US Commerce Department's assertions about the company's data security policies and practices are incorrect, The Verge reported late on Thursday.
Cloutier made the claims in a new court filing in advance of an upcoming hearing in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, said the report.
The US Department of Justice last week started the process of appealing against a recent federal court ruling that stayed the Donald Trump administration's attempt to block TikTok downloads.
The move came after US District Judge Carl Nichols late last month stayed the ban after TikTok's attorneys argued that the US administration's ban infringes on the rights to free speech and due process.
A hearing on the Justice Department's appeal against the injunction order is set for November 4.
In the new court filing, Cloutier said that the US Commerce Department was wrong in saying that TikTok is not separate from parent company ByteDance's systems or TikTok's Chinese version of the app, called Douyin.
The Commerce Department's assertion in a September memo that TikTok's "functionality including storage, internal management, and algorithms is still partially shared across other ByteDance products" is inaccurate, according to Cloutier.
TikTok is staring at the possibility of the app becoming unusable in the US from November 12 unless a deal that satisfactorily addresses the administration's security concerns is reached.
TikTok has submitted a proposal detailing its deal with Walmart and Oracle.
--IANS
gb/na/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU