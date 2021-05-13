Tips Music announces music licensing deal with YouTube Shorts: Details here

-
ALSO READ
Music industry finds groove in digital beats: How well can it leverage it?
Top headlines: Security clearance policy for PSU privatisation, and more
Tips Industries surges 16%, nears record high on film biz demerger plan
Key terms of Brexit deal explained in five points: What we know so far
Google services Gmail, YouTube and Docs inaccessible to users worldwide
-
India’s one of the oldest and largest music labels Tips Music on Thursday announced a music licensing deal with Google for the latter’s newly introduced short-video platform YouTube “Shorts”. As part of this deal, Tips will license its large catalogue to YouTube platform allowing the huge Indian diaspora across the world to create content inspired its ever popular and superhit music library in diverse Indian languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Marathi, Gujarati, amongst many others.
“The deal will allow our community of fans to create fresh new content alongside their favourite music from Tips music library.
This partnership will open possibilities for creators and users to explore their creativity which may give us our next future star. What better way to celebrate our new generation of talent,” said Kumar Taurani, founder, Tips Music.
YouTube Shorts is a short-video service offering by Google which allows users, creators and artists to create short video content right on YouTube app. It lets YouTube channel owners to connect with new audiences with just a smartphone.
Tips is of one India’s oldest music label and holds the richest catalogue spanning across genres like film / non- film songs, devotional music, ghazals & indipop.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU