Tips Music announces music licensing deal with YouTube Shorts: Details here

India’s one of the oldest and largest music labels Tips Music on Thursday announced a music licensing deal with for the latter’s newly introduced short-video platform “Shorts”. As part of this deal, Tips will license its large catalogue to platform allowing the huge Indian diaspora across the world to create content inspired its ever popular and superhit music library in diverse Indian languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Marathi, Gujarati, amongst many others.

“The deal will allow our community of fans to create fresh new content alongside their favourite music from Tips music library.

This partnership will open possibilities for creators and users to explore their creativity which may give us our next future star. What better way to celebrate our new generation of talent,” said Kumar Taurani, founder, Tips Music.

Shorts is a short-video service offering by which allows users, creators and artists to create short video content right on YouTube app. It lets YouTube channel owners to connect with new audiences with just a smartphone.

Tips is of one India’s oldest music label and holds the richest catalogue spanning across genres like film / non- film songs, devotional music, ghazals & indipop.