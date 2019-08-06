Top 5 smartphone user interfaces based on ease of use and experience

Google Android and iOS are two operating systems that power most current-generation smartphones. While the iOS gets sequential updates that improve its user interface, the Android OS gets two-layer upgrades – first issued by Google and then optimised by original equipment manufacturers for their respective smartphones.

Business Standard lists five smartphone user interfaces that have the best user experience and are the easiest to use:

#1. iOS 12

iOS is a mobile operating platform limited to devices. Designed for iPhone and iPad, the iOS 12 is undeniably one of the most responsive mobile operating systems with an intuitive and easy-to-use graphic interface. Compatible with the iPhone 5S and above and iPad mini 2 and above, this OS is fun to use, especially because of all the value-added features that come with it. These features include group FaceTime calling feature, which allows up to 32 people to join a video or voice conversation together. The is set to get even better this September with the rollout of the iOS 13, which will come with a host of improvements, such as dark theme support, new keyboard with swipe gesture support, etc.

#2. One UI

Powered by the Android operating system, the One user interface is a huge improvement over Samsung’s previous Experience UI. It is a heavily customised skin that does not look anywhere close to Android, but it has its own advantages over the stock Android platform. The UI feels natural and intuitive. Its design implementation is consistent, making the interface and apps feel part of the package. Importantly, it makes using big-screen smartphones easy by enabling interaction gestures and bringing down the interaction areas closer to the bottom side. The One UI is limited to smartphones only.

#3. OxygenOS

Designed and created by OnePlus, the OxygenOS is an Android on steroids. It is one of the finest iterations of Android OS-based user interface. While the UI looks close to stock Android, it is loaded with several enhancements for ease of use and intuitive user experience. It feels natural and works consistently without consuming too much of a phone’s crucial hardware resources. Importantly, this user interface keeps updating on regular intervals based on user feedback which makes it even better with every new iteration.

#4. Android One

Unlike most other user interfaces which are limited to devices manufactured by their respective brands, this user interface is available for multiple original equipment manufacturers who opt for Google’s Android One programme. Almost stock, this version of Android comes with a promise of timely software upgrades for up to two years and security upgrades for up to three years. This UI is free from bloatware, but comes with some OEM-based customisations.

#5. Indus OS

Based on the Android platform, this is an India-first designed to create an ecosystem of regional smartphones. Besides English, the operating system is currently available in 12 regional languages — Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Assamese, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali and Marathi. The OS allows easy translation using simple swipe gesture, free text messages between users, auto correction with a database of more than 200,000 words in 12 supported regional languages, and more. It also has a dedicated app store which makes it easy to discover content using supported regional languages. The OS has integrated carrier billing to facilitate easy payments without credit cards.