Top manufacturers set to flood the smartphone market within next few days

The month of April saw a slew of both budget and premium smartphone launches. added to its Galaxy A series with the mid-range A53 5G, while Oppo came out with its F21 Pro. Other significant launches included GT2 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, IQOO Z6 Pro, Redmi 10A, and 9.

May seems equally packed, with some significant smartphone launches expected within the next few days. Just like last month, has got something for its consumers this month, too: Realme Nazro 50 series. Other than that, Vivo, and also have some exciting launches in line. Here is the list of coming out in the next few days:

Realme Nazro 50 5G series

Realme is set to launch its Nazro 50 5G series in a virtual event on May 18. The launch event will be live-streamed on its official social media channels from 12:30 PM onwards. The event will see the launch of two models: Realme Nazro 50 5G and Realme Nazro 50 Pro 5G. The Pro model will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC while the other model is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip. The will be exclusively available on Amazon and the company’s official website.

X80 series

Following its launch in China last month and in Malaysia last week, the X80 series is set to be rolled out in India on May 18. The launch event will be live-streamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel. The expected models to be launched in India are X80 and Vivo X80 Pro. Going by the earlier launches, the Vivo X80 is expected to be housed with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000, whereas the Pro model will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The company will also launch its Vivo S15 series in China on 19 May. The possible models up for launch are Vivo S15 and Vivo S15 Pro. However, there is no confirmation as yet about when the series will be launched in India.

Note 12 series

is set to launch its Note 12 series in India on 20 May. The company is likely to bring out two models in the series: Infinix Note 12 and Infinix Note 12 Pro. There are no known specifications of the Infinix Note 12 Pro as it is not yet officially confirmed, but the Infinix Note 12 comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and 50-megapixel rear camera together with a 16-megapixel front camera.

Nord 2T

has confirmed that it will be launching its Nord 2T in India on 19 May. OnePlus Nord 2T will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300, which was launched last month, making it the first smartphone to use the chipset. The launch event will take place at 07:30 PM.

