With love, from AI: For Valentine's Day letters, people turn to ChatGPT
WhatsApp leads digital accessibility in India among top 10 apps: Report
Business Standard

Twitter Blue subscribers in US can now write 4,000-character tweets

Earlier, tweets were limited to only 280 characters, which still applies to non-subscribers

Topics
Twitter | Social media apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter on Thursday announced that Blue subscribers in the US can now post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the micro-blogging platform.

The company posted from its @TwitterBlue account: "Starting today, if you're subscribed to Twitter Blue in the US you can create longer tweets.

"Most standard functions of Tweeting still apply, whether you want to post a picture, use a hashtag, or create a poll. But now you can type all the way up to 4,000 characters."

However, for now, longer tweets on the web cannot be saved as drafts or scheduled to be sent later.

"We know longer tweets could mean a lot of scrolling, so they'll be capped at 280 characters on your timeline and you'll see a 'Show more' prompt to click and read the whole tweet," it added.

Only Blue subscribers can post longer Tweets, but non-subscribers can read, reply, retweet, and quote Tweet to them.

Moreover, Blue users will be able to reply and quote a longer tweet with up to 4,000 characters, the platform mentioned.

Earlier, tweets were limited to only 280 characters, which still applies to non-subscribers.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 13:13 IST

