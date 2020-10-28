UK-based mobile ticketing and discovery platform DICE launches in India

-
Dice, the UK-based mobile ticketing and discovery platform for live events and streams, annouced its India entry on Wednesday. Available via the Dice app and website, it would offer exclusive live streams from the local and international artists.
Dice will ensure fans never miss out on the best music, arts, and cultural live streams from cities around the world, said the company.
Dice will compete with India’s largest online ticketing company BookMyShow, which launched a pay-per-view streaming platform for live events in July, and Alibaba-backed digital payments platform Paytm.
“With venues in lockdown since the pandemic struck, high-quality live-streamed shows have quickly become an important new source of revenue and engagement for artists. Dice takes event live streaming to the next level by putting Indian artists on a global stage. Fans in turn enjoy a best-in-class experience powered by personalised recommendations. We understand what it takes to make great show fans love and only the best events make it on Dice," said Phil Hutcheon, Founder & CEO of Dice, in a statement.
Dice was Founded in 2014 and it introduced high-quality live streaming in April, showcasing more than 4,000 live streams and selling tickets in 145 countries.
“Dice's long-term aim in India is to build a more sustainable live industry to help venues, promoters and artists thrive. Our commitment to the highest production values, as well as our unique ability to recreate the sense of anticipation and exclusivity that fans love about traditional gigs, means we attract the very best in local and international talent," said Arnav Banerjee, Dice India Lead.
