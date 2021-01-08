Unsure of using WhatsApp? These 3 instant messaging apps are free, secure

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform recently updated its terms of service and privacy policy, which come into effect from February 8. The new terms detail how the messaging platform will use user data and share it with its parent company Facebook. However, this raises privacy concerns for a person using as it will be able to share data including, IP address, browser details, location, phone number, strength, battery level, and more with Facebook and its subsidiaries. Users have till February 8, 2021 to accept the revised terms and policy or they will not be able to use services. In light of these developments, Business Standard lists three WhatsApp alternative that are free to use:

Signal

is developed under Foundation, which is a non-profit foundation. The messaging app is touted to be the most secure messaging platform that is open source and peer reviewed. The app does not collect data, it does not link your phone number to your identity, and app’s listing page on Apple’s app store states that the app uses no data linked to you.

Signal is a cross-platform encrypted messaging service that is available for Android, iOS, and other operating systems. The messaging app offers end-to-end encryption for messages and media shared between users.

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted "Use Signal" from his official handle. The tweet surfaced soon after WhatsApp announced changes in its terms of use and privacy policy. The tweet led to new users signing up for the platform that led to delays in phone number verifications of new accounts across multiple cell providers, according to Signal official twitter handle.

Telegram

is similar to WhatsApp in more than one way. Not as secure as Signal, this messaging app with Russian parentage collects name, phone number, contacts, user ID. gives the option to have local storage with encryption for your chats. It features two layers of security encryption, allowing users to have their private and group chats are encrypted client-to-cloud, and secret chats are encrypted client-to-client.

The messaging app has cloud-based operations. Launched in 2013, it was initiated by two Russian brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov. Today, Pavel Durov is the majority owner of Telegram, who is also its CEO.

Messenger

Messenger is an Indian freeware, a cross-platform instant messaging application that was launched on December 12, 2012 by Kavin Bharti Mittal. The app is owned by Private Limited. Unlike other IM apps, Hike work offline through SMS and has multi-platform support. Recently, it introduced a new social product called HikeLand, a mobile-first virtual world accessible through its messaging platform. The Tiger Global and Softbank-funded startup also boasts sticker chat and gaming features. Besides, its lets you create group with up to 500 members. It also features ‘Hidden Mode’ that lets you hide your private chats and access them only with the passcode. Hike allows users to share files in any format – ZIP, MP3, MP4, docs, etc., up to 100 MB each file.