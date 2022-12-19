JUST IN
Apple's iPhone needs a shake-up. A new law might help to lose its grip
Samsung delays launch of Galaxy S23 smartphone series to Feb 2023
Google has trained 40,000 people in cybersecurity so far: Vice President
Apple may launch new MacBook Pro models, iMac in 2023 with M3 chip
India jumps forty spots to 71st in mean mobile download speed: Report
Samsung launches Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e budget smartphones: Price, specs
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers on phones
Apple reportedly working on new external monitors with in-house chip
Year in review: From Pixel 7 to iPhone 14 Pro, best camera phones of 2022
Sony-owned Guerrilla confirms new multiplayer Horizon game on Twitter
You are here: Home » Technology » News
India to get more Apple suppliers as iPhone production picks up: Experts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Virat Kohli among top reel hashtag draws of 2022, even as new stars shine

Interest in Surya Kumar Yadav and musician Shubh surges; films and series, along with sports and music, continue to dominate categories

Topics
Virat Kohli | Facebook

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

For Brand Virat Kohli to rule, Batsman Kohli must score and emerge strong

With 2022 coming to a close, Meta has come up with a report on what has trended on reels during the year.

Virat Kohli continues to be one of the most popular hashtags used on reels, but there is growing interest in Surya Kumar Yadav as well. Musician Shubh has caught the attention of reel-ers too, with his having been one of the most growing hashtags over 2021.

Films and series content continued to make imprints on pop culture, as people shared their interest in ‘Bhediya’, ‘Family Guy’, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Naagin 6’, ‘Vikram’, ‘Mismatched Season 2’ and the upcoming ‘Pathaan’.

Sports have been a big and growing area of interest, with the recently concluded ICC Men’s cricket #T20WorldCup and #QatarWorldCup.

More than 1 million reels on Instagram related to the ICC T20 World Cup were created in India.

Music, both from Meta’s music library and original audio, have been driving trends on reels across Instagram and Facebook. 15 of the top 20 most-used songs on Instagram reels globally came from Indian artists.

Some of the top songs that are popular across reels on both Instagram and Facebook for all age groups are ‘Srivalli’ by Javed Ali and ‘Baarish Main Tum’ by Neha Kakkar. ‘Kesariya’ by Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya, ‘Gypsy’ by G D Kaur, the KGF 2 theme song and ‘Jhoom’ by Ali Zafar were also among the most popular. Retro music like ‘Tumsa Koi Pyaara’ and original audios like ‘Kacha Badam’ also made the list.

This was part of Meta’s annual report highlighting the top trends on its platforms for the year, but this time primarily focused on Reels. Since launching in 2020, Reels has changed the way people consume and create content on Instagram and Facebook.

Highlights

● 15 of the top 20 most used songs on Reels on Instagram globally, are from Indian artists

● More than 1 million reels on Instagram related to the ICC T20 World Cup were created in India

● From music by artists like Shubh, songs like ‘Srivalli’, to movies like ‘Vikram’, regional artists, music & movies show up prominently

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Virat Kohli

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 14:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU