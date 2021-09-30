Vivo launches X70 series in India: Check features, price, availability

today launched its X70 series in India featuring ZEISS T coating and Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera. The X70 lineup consists of two -- X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. The X70 series will go on sale starting October 7, though pre-bookings will open from today.

The X70 series is co-engineered with ZEISS for imaging, and on top of that the line-up has certified compliance to ZEISS T* Coating, which guarantees imaging brilliance by enhancing light transmissions and reducing unnoteworthy image artifacts, the company said.

X70 Pro+: Specifications

Vivo X70 Pro+ features a 6.78-inch UHD+ (1,440×3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ processor and the device comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant only.

It features a 50MP primary lens with Gimbal stabilisation technology, a 48MP wide-angle camera, 12MP portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope camera. The periscope camera offers 5x optical zoom, 60x superzoom and also supports OIS.

What's noteworthy is the vivo X70 Pro+ comes with the company’s V1 imaging chip for camera and gaming performance.

The device comes with a 4500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

Vivo X70 Pro: Specifications

The X70 Pro features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ curved display (2376 x 1080) with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The X70 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and comes in three storage variant.

For imaging, it has a 50MP primary sensor with Gimbal stabilization, two 12MP cameras and an 8MP periscope lens. It has a 32MP front camera for selfies. Other features include dedicated Portrait modes from Zeiss, Pro Cinematic mode for the camera, and a new Real-time extreme night vision mode.

Available in Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black colours, the device has a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support.

Vivo X70 series: Price

Vivo X70 Pro (8GB RAM+128GB) is priced at Rs 46,990,

Vivo X70 Pro (8GB RAM + 256GB) is priced at Rs 49,990

Vivo X70 Pro (12GB RAM+256GB) is priced at Rs 52,990

Vivo X70 Pro+ (12GB RAM+256GB) is priced at Rs 79,990

Availability

The Vivo X70 series is set to go on sale from October 7, 2021 and the pre-bookings will open from today. The X70 Pro+, however, will go on sale from October 12, 2021.