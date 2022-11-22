Vu Technologies launches Google TV-powered GloLED TV 43-inch at Rs 29,999

Home-grown electronics maker on Tuesday launched its Vu GloLED TV in 43-inch screen size. Priced at Rs 29,999, the TV-based smart television will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from November 27 at 12pm. It will be available in midnight black colour.

“In just 2 months we have sold 46675 units of the Vu GloLED TV, with a projected 2 lakh units in 2023. After the launch of Vu GloLED TV, I have been getting a lot of messages from the customers over social media regarding when we are launching Vu GloLED TV in 43-inch. We are excited to inform all the customers that 43-inch Vu GloLED TV will now be available from 27th Nov 12noon onwards.” said Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO of .

Vu GloLED TV 43-inch: Specifications

The Vu GloLED TV 43-inch is powered by a quad-core processor and a dual-core GPU, paired with 16GB on-board storage and 2GB RAM. It sports a 43-inch LCD screen of 94 per cent NTSC colour gamut. The Vu GloLED TV boasts two speakers and a subwoofer audio system of a combined sound output of 84 watts.

The has built-in support for the Spotify music app, which allows users to control their music library on the music-streaming app wirelessly with the help of a smartphone. It runs TV OS operating system. The features advanced cricket mode for improved user experience while watching sports content. Besides, it has Dolby Atmos virtualisation that the company said would enhance voice commentary in matches.

The Vu GloLED TV series was launched in September in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen size variants. These were priced at Rs 33,999, Rs 38,999, and Rs 57,999, respectively.