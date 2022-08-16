What is a Virtual Mobile Number? Benefits, usage and other details

As people work away from their offices, landlines aren’t enough to communicate with colleagues and customers. A virtual mobile number is one tool helps businesses communicate in a seamless and cost-effective manner. Here’s what you need to know about the service.

What is a Virtual Mobile Number?

A virtual phone number is a telephone number that is not tied to a physical location or a specific device. Virtual mobile numbers do not rely on a service provider or phone company, but work through the internet. These are largely used by businesses to connect with their customers and run their accounts on platforms like WhatsApp.

How does it work?

Virtual mobile numbers accept calls through Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP). It is the same that is used to make calls and text messages via WhatsApp or iMessage. All you need is a fast and reliable internet connection to make calls.



Also Read: What is an IMEI number and how does it help protect your mobile phone?

What are the advantages of a Virtual Mobile Number?

Flexibility: Virtual mobile numbers allow you to take calls from anywhere. This means you don’t have to stick to your office desk to be able to receive calls from customers or others.

Affordability: Choosing a virtual phone number could significantly reduce telephone costs for a business, regardless of its size.

Privacy: Opting for a virtual phone number can help you keep your private contacts and professional ones separate, thus ensuring an added layer of privacy.

Who provides Virtual Mobile Numbers in India?

In India, there are several companies that provide virtual mobile numbers. They include Knowlarity, Doosra, Tata Tele Business Services, CallHippo, and Servetel.

How can you get a Virtual Mobile Number?

Here are the steps to get a virtual mobile number in India.

Sign up with a company that provides virtual mobile numbers in India.

Pay the fee or monthly charges as required.

Select the virtual phone number you want.

Start using the services.