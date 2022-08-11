What is an IMEI number and how does it help protect your mobile phone?

theft is common in cities and towns. In such cases, a code known as the IMEI number comes in handy for tracing the phone. The number acts as a unique fingerprint for a mobile device. It can also prove helpful when buying a used phone or when you need certain details about your phone. Here is what the number means, how you can check it, and how it is useful.

What is an IMEI number?

IMEI stands for International Mobile Equipment Identity. It is a unique, 15-digit number and is used to identify a device on a mobile network. If you have a dual SIM phone, you will have two IMEI numbers – one for each SIM slot.

IMEI numbers are assigned to every GSM phone while CDMA devices have an MEID number.

How can you check your IMEI number?

The IMEI number is usually found on the back of your phone. Device manufacturers also print it on stickers and paste them on the box of the device.

Another way to check your IMEI number is to dial *#06# on your mobile. Your screen will then display the IMEI number of your device along with some other information.

How is it useful?

If a device gets lost or stolen, network providers can track it down using the IMEI number. Based on the IMEI number, your carrier can deny the device access to cellular network and request other carriers to do the same. This means the device won’t be able to make or receive calls or connect online even with a new SIM card.

The IMEI number also proves useful when you are buying a used phone. It can help you check whether the phone has been reported lost, and other details about it.

This unique number also reveals several other details about a mobile device, including the brand and model, year of release, and specifications. You can try this by visiting https://www.imei.info/ and entering your IMEI number.

What to do if you lose your phone?