Whatsapp Desktop feature: Connect your device while staying offline

WhatsApp introduced a new feature for desktop users through which you can answer calls and chat, even when the phone is switched off. If your phone is switched off and not linked with your desktop app, you would not have to link again for accessing on your desktop.

The latest Desktop feature will come in handy for users who don't want to use WhatsApp on their smartphones while working. According to a report by WABetainfor, the meta-owned platform, WhatsApp has released a native app for desktop users. With this, they would not need a phone nearby and will successfully attend calls or chat without using the phone.

Honestly, this feature is available specifically for users who have installed the WhatsApp app on the desktop. But the latest update will be provided on the WhatsApp Web link when it is opened on the Internet. This article can explain to you how it works on WhatsApp.

What is WhatsApp native app?

The giant WhatsApp has made this app available for download on Windows operating systems. You can download it through the official platform of the Microsoft App store. Once you have installed it, you will have to adhere to the steps given to log in.

How to use the WhatsApp native app?

"With this new app, we will offer trust and speed." WhatsApp claims it to be designed and optimised for your conventional desktop operating system. Even when the user is offline, the app will continue to get notifications and messages on the desktop.

- Firstly, open the WhatsApp app on your phone.

- Go to 'More options' of the settings of Android or iPhone.

- Tap on Linked devices.

- Now, move the phone's camera towards the QR code on the WhatsApp desktop app

- Post this, WhatsApp will never be disconnected without your consent.

What else you can do with the WhatsApp Desktop app?

The WhatsApp desktop app will allow you to call your contacts on WhatsApp or video call with them if you have the app installed on your computer.

However, you must know that Desktop calling is supported on: Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer and MacOS 10.13 and newer.

How to receive a call on WhatsApp desktop?

Receiving calls on WhatsApp desktop is a cakewalk. Here's what you should have:

- A camera for video calling

- To allow WhatsApp permission to access your computer's microphone and camera.

- WhatsApp will access your camera and microphone for video calling.

- Also, note that the feature is not available for group video or audio chats using WhatsApp desktop.

WhatsApp Desktop Feature: Keyboard shortcuts

Here are some of the keyboard shortcuts on WhatsApp Desktop to make your life easier:

Ctrl + N: Using these keys can help you create a new chat box.

Ctrl + E: This shortcut is used for archiving the chat.

Ctrl + Shift + U: This keyboard shortcut is used for "Marking as unread".

Ctrl + Backspace: This is used for deleting chat.

Ctrl + P: This shortcut method will Open the profile status

Ctrl + Shift + [: This shortcut key will help you go to the previous chat.

Ctrl + Shift + ]: This shortcut can help you to move to the next chat.

Ctrl + Shift + M: You can mute the chat using these three keys in the right combination

Ctrl + Shift + N: Create a new WhatsApp group.



(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)