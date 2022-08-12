WhatsApp's new privacy features: Here's everything you need to know

Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer, Meta Platforms, Inc. on August 9 introduced a new WhatsApp privacy initiative with three latest features. After the update, an user can restrict people from taking screenshots of a photo or video with the help of pre-existing “view-once” feature.

The new privacy features provide interlocking layers of security and better control over your information/messages on WhatsApp. While calls and messages on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, they have worked to improve performance and introduce new features like disappearing messages, end-to-end encrypted backups, blocking and reporting unwanted contacts, and two-step verification.



Also read | WhatsApp announces new security features, including leaving groups silently

Read ahead and see how these features can help you out:

Leave groups without notifying

Whether you are a textrovert or dislike texting, some groups are meant to be left forever. The new privacy feature allows you to leave groups without notifying every member, except the admin. Reportedly, this feature will be available to all users by the end of August.

Control your visibility

If you are a private person, controlling your visibility online will help you maintain your privacy even more. The new feature will allow you to choose and pick contacts who can see you online.

Blocking screenshot with view once messages

“View Once” is already a powerful feature to share multimedia without a permanent digital record. WhatsApp's screenshot blocking for the “view once” message will complement the security and usability. The feature is now tested and will soon be available to all the users.

Key takeaways of WhatsApp New Privacy Features



• The three new WhatsApp privacy features will enhance the security and protection of all users.

• The “Leave group without notifying” feature would be helpful in avoiding a lot of fuss.

• The “Visibility control feature” would let you enjoy your privacy without offending anyone.

• “Screenshot Blocking” is going to improve your security while sharing private information.

What has to say about WhatsApp's new privacy features?

Before announcing the three new features, made a brief announcement on Facebook.

“New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you’re online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages. We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”