WhatsApp launches native app for Windows, MacOS version coming soon

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft shares new updates to Windows 11, Store for developers
Microsoft likely to unveil Windows 12 in 2024, may see branding change
WhatsApp to roll out new privacy features; to allow users to leave silently
Microsoft says android apps on Windows 11 coming to 5 new countries
Tech giant Microsoft tests new Windows 11 feature drop for Insiders
-
WhatsApp is releasing a new native Windows app that does away with the outdated web-based backend, in order to run natively on Windows.
According to GSM Arena, WhatsApp users can link a desktop computer to continue making and receiving calls and sending messages without needing to have their smartphone nearby. This is accomplished by using WhatsApp Web in a browser or a web-based WhatsApp desktop app.
The native software will perform better, utilise fewer resources, and launch faster than the original, despite the fact that it won't actually seem any different on the surface. When your phone is offline, you can continue conversations from your keyboard thanks to these apps.
A native MacOS software from WhatsApp will also be released, however, it is still in the works. The WhatsApp MacOS software is now in closed beta testing and will be released as a MacOS "Universal app," which means it will be built on the WhatsApp iPhone app and run natively on Apple silicon laptops.
The new WhatsApp desktop app's early beta is far faster than the existing one, as reported by 9to5Mac.
You must connect the new WhatsApp desktop software to a smartphone account that is connected to a phone number regardless of the platform you use to access it. Once your devices are connected, you can use end-to-end encryption to send and receive messages, make WhatsApp calls, and more.
Up to four linked devices can be utilised when your phone is offline, but after 14 days have passed since your last usage of your phone, linked devices will be automatically logged out, as per GSM Arena.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU