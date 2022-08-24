WhatsApp new feature: How to check status updates within chat list

The Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will allow a user to view status updates from their chat list, reported the WABeta info, the main independent portal for WhatsApp updates. Currently, is binging to improve its privacy features to regain the trust of its users.



According to WABeta Info, the messaging platform is introducing this feature to a few beta testers. Generally, users will have to go to the 'Status tab' to view the status of other users. However, this will not remain the same anymore.

What is a status tab on

The status tab is an area in where user can post photos and videos that lasts up to 24 hours. Currently, all the meta-owned apps, including Instagram and Facebook, allow you to post a status or story for 24 hours.

How will the new WhatsApp feature be different?

The feature which was prevalent on Instagram will now be available for WhatsApp users. Here, the person will be able to check their contact status by tapping on their profile picture.

The new feature would be saving some taps and scrolling as you will be able to see your contacts' stories without going to the status tab.



How to check status updates of WhatsApp within the chat list?

Though there is no rocket science behind checking status updates within the chat list, here's how you can do it.

Click on any of your contacts. Tap on their profile picture. Now, you can check their status update, or Click or tap on your contact's profile picture You will be redirected to their status update

“When a contact uploads a new status update, it will also be visible within the chat list: you just need to tap their profile picture to view the status update!” stated WABetaInfo.

What could be the new features of WhatsApp?

Before adding a native app for Windows, WhatsApp introduced privacy features that allow users to block screenshots, leave groups silently or hide their online visibility status.

As WhatsApp intends to improve its privacy, speculation are that the app might allow users to undo deleted messages to retrieve any crucial information which accidentally got deleted.

"Some features are coming soon for more users: past participants, reaction preview, admin delete, status updates within the chat list, and the ability to retrieve deleted messages by using "undo" tweeted WABetaInfo.



With nearly 2 billion monthly active users, the meta-owned platform is becoming better and faster every day. The app keeps bringing in the latest features to enhance the overall privacy and security of the app.

WhatsApp's expected upcoming features in 2022

Given below are some expected areas that are likely to be improved or updated by WhatsApp in 2022:

WhatsApp will be rolling out Communities for improved group communication. Group size will be increased. Emojis, files and information sharing might get better. Privacy features to control accessibility will be updated. WhatsApp is likely to improve its interface to share bigger files.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)