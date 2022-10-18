WhatsApp tests edit message feature ahead of final release: Details here

Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is working on a new update that would allow users to edit sent messages. The said feature is under development and currently being tested. Though there is no confirmation about the release, the edit message feature is expected to be available soon with the new update.

According to news reports, would add an 'edited' tag to the messages to alert the receiver about the message being edited. However, if the receiver does not check the message within a certain time, the message may not appear with the edited label. This feature is expected to be time-restricted; users can edit a message within 15 minutes once it is sent, similar to the 'Delete for All' feature.

Amid the growing competition, WhatsApp has been constantly working on developing new features and updates to make the platform user friendly. Recently, WhatsApp rolled out an update with features that allowed users to hide their last seen status from selected contacts, Unread filter to check unopened messages, and more. With the new updated version 2.22.16.6, it also introduced a minor change that lets group members view up to four reactions within a chat bubble, instead of three.

WhatsApp has also launched a subscription plan for businesses, which allows them to use some advanced features such as a better way to be reached by customers and some improvements when linking new devices. Also, now users can react to status updates too.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature to block users from taking screenshots of messages that were sent as 'View Once' on the platform. It is also trying to increase the number of participants in a group from 512 to 1024. WhatsApp is also planning to add a new feature, which will allow the user to open a link within the caption of the status. Earlier, it did not support links in the caption of the status, links needed to be added separately as a status.