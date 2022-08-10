WhatsApp to roll out new privacy features; to allow users to leave silently

-
Amid rising concerns over privacy and protection of user data, Meta-owned WhatsApp announced a slew of security features on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the messaging platform stated, "Mark Zuckerberg announces three new WhatsApp privacy features, to kick off a new WhatsApp privacy campaign! "
According to a media report, Mark Zuckerberg informed the users about three new features:
- Exiting group chats without informing everyone.
- Controlling who can see when you are online.
- Preventing screenshots on messages that have been viewed just once.
Along with this, WhatsApp users will now be able to delete their messages even after two days of sending them.
According to Mark Zuckerberg's statement, "The new WhatsApp features "provide users more privacy, protection, and control." He added, "We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations".
The new privacy features of WhatsApp are expected to roll out this month onwards, said Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO. The messaging platform is also kickstarting a campaign to educate individuals about the new privacy features. According to WhatsApp, "a privacy study found that most users prefer to stay hidden online. "72% of people said they value being able to speak in an honest, unfiltered way — but more than 47% are only comfortable doing this in a safe, private space."
Ami Vora, head of products at WhatsApp, said, "At WhatsApp, we're focused on building product features that empower people to have more control and privacy over their messages." He further added that the new global campaign to educate the people about its new privacy features would be kickstarted in the UK and India. In the campaign, the participants will also be made aware of how WhatsApp works to protect users' private conversations.
(With inputs from agencies)
