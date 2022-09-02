WhatsApp to stop functioning on few iPhone devices from Oct 24; Here's why

-
WhatsApp to stop functioning on some of the older iPhone devices, as per a recent update from the makers. The instant messaging app will discontinue supporting devices with operating systems, iOS 10 and iOS 11 from October 24, as per a report in Mashable India.
According to a media reports, WhatsApp has already begun with the process of alerting iPhone users, who are using the older operating systems and have sent a notification regarding the same. The instant messaging application has also asked the users to update their iPhones to the latest versions available in these devices.
The devices which are likely to bear the brunt are iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s. Notably, iOS 10 and iOS 11 are not widely used on iPhones. WhatsApp has in the past declared that iOS 12 or a newer software version will be required for iPhone users to continue using the platform on its Help Center website. Android users will be required to have 4.1 or newer operating system to use the instant messaging app wihout any hassle.
How to update your iPhone to the latest version?
If you haven't already upgraded your iPhone devices, which were operating on iOS 10 and iOS 11, it is advisable to do the same immediately. You can easily acquire the most recent iOS version by going to Settings>General>Software Update.
Ensure to connect your device to a reliable WiFi network and back up all your data before performing the upgrade.
