When sending a WhatsApp voice message, what you should or shouldn't do

-
ALSO READ
What are the dos and don'ts of hoisting the Tricolour?
India at 75: Here are some do's and don'ts about hoisting the Tricolour
Meta partners with Reliance Jiomart to offer grocery shopping on WhatsApp
Meta expands 3rd party fact-checking programme in India, adds NewsMeter
Delhi HC dismisses Whatsapp, Meta appeals against CCI investigation
-
Easy to send and fun to listen to, voice messages have become a go-to for many when sharing funny anecdotes or heartfelt messages with friends and family. With an average of 7 billion voice messages sent on WhatsApp every day globally, they are a popular way of sharing in-the-moment updates, with the added expressiveness that comes with speech. Voice messages are protected by end-to-end encryption, to keep personal messages secure.
But as quick as it is to swipe and send a voice message, they should be shared with thought. Receiving long rambles that could take 10 minutes to listen to or playing a message from a parent out loud on public transport is neither fun nor convenient. And what about the politics of replying? Do you have to match the length of the received voice note when you respond?
To help navigate voice message etiquette, WhatsApp partnered with etiquette expert Jo Bryant for tips on the dos and don'ts of voice messaging:
Also Read: WhatsApp takes down over 2.3 million bad accounts in India in July
Don’t record a podcast: While everyone has a different opinion on the optimum length of a voice message, if it’s too long to type but too short for a call, you’ve found the voice message sweet spot. And if you receive a voice message that is unbearably long, you can play it at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to it faster.
Break it up: If you really can’t shorten your message, consider breaking it up into shorter ones and sending them separately. Your recipient can choose to binge-listen in one sitting or squeeze them in around their schedule.
Respect others: Be aware of your surroundings when listening to a voice message. Loud playback can be annoying for those around you, but the message may also contain private information. Keep the volume down or use headphones in quiet, crowded places like train carriages.
Cut the questions: Be mindful of how many questions you ask in a single voice note so your recipient doesn’t forget half of them when trying to reply.
Return the favour: If you receive a voice message, try sending one back. A two-way voice conversation is much better than a one-sided rant.
Be timely: Reply to voice messages in a timely manner so your recipient’s efforts aren’t wasted. If you’re really tight for time, you can send a voice message hands-free while multitasking. Simply hold down the microphone icon and swipe up to lock your recording in place. When finished, tap to send.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU