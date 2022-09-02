When sending a WhatsApp voice message, what you should or shouldn't do

Easy to send and fun to listen to, voice messages have become a go-to for many when sharing funny anecdotes or heartfelt messages with friends and family. With an average of 7 billion voice messages sent on every day globally, they are a popular way of sharing in-the-moment updates, with the added expressiveness that comes with speech. Voice messages are protected by end-to-end encryption, to keep personal messages secure.

But as quick as it is to swipe and send a voice message, they should be shared with thought. Receiving long rambles that could take 10 minutes to listen to or playing a from a parent out loud on public transport is neither fun nor convenient. And what about the politics of replying? Do you have to match the length of the received voice note when you respond?



To help navigate voice etiquette, partnered with etiquette expert Jo Bryant for tips on the dos and don'ts of voice messaging:



Don’t record a podcast: While everyone has a different opinion on the optimum length of a voice message, if it’s too long to type but too short for a call, you’ve found the voice sweet spot. And if you receive a voice message that is unbearably long, you can play it at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to it faster.

Break it up: If you really can’t shorten your message, consider breaking it up into shorter ones and sending them separately. Your recipient can choose to binge-listen in one sitting or squeeze them in around their schedule.

Respect others: Be aware of your surroundings when listening to a voice message. Loud playback can be annoying for those around you, but the message may also contain private information. Keep the volume down or use headphones in quiet, crowded places like train carriages.

Cut the questions: Be mindful of how many questions you ask in a single voice note so your recipient doesn’t forget half of them when trying to reply.

Return the favour: If you receive a voice message, try sending one back. A two-way voice conversation is much better than a one-sided rant.

Be timely: Reply to voice messages in a timely manner so your recipient’s efforts aren’t wasted. If you’re really tight for time, you can send a voice message hands-free while multitasking. Simply hold down the microphone icon and swipe up to lock your recording in place. When finished, tap to send.