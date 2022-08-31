iPhone 14 coming on Sept 7: Will it be the last one to use lightning port

is all set to unveil the range of iPhone, the 14 series, on September 7. The latest series is expected to come out in four variants, including a new 14 Max variant. The iPhone 14 series could also be the last phone to feature a lightning port, and there are a lot of reasons why.

Why can soon do away with lightning port

The major reason Apple might remove the lightning port for charging and data transfer is the latest law passed by the that calls for a common type of charging port on all mobile phones. The EU has ruled that all electronic devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and cameras, which will be sold after autumn of 2024, will have to be equipped with a universal USB Type-C port for wired charging. This law will bar Apple from selling iPhones with its signature lightning port in most EU nations, including France, Germany, and Italy.

This rule will leave the US tech giant with three choices —

a) it can stop selling iPhones in EU nations (which is highly unlikely) b) it can switch to a USB type C port for charging and data transfer, or c) it can make iPhones that will not feature any ports and will introduce only wireless charging.

While there is speculation that Apple can introduce wireless charging, the chances of the same are very low at the moment. But as the EU laws will come into effect in the second half of 2024, if Apple launches iPhone 15 series with its lightning port, it will not last on the store shelves in Europe for long.

Not only the EU but India is also exploring a rule to introduce a charger for all devices, for which the central government is in discussions with the industry stakeholders.

Due to these changing laws, many, including Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, think that iPhone 14 series could be the last to feature a lightning port. According to Kuo, next year, Apple could transition to a USB Type-C port.