iPhone 14 coming on Sept 7: Will it be the last one to use lightning port

-
ALSO READ
Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event: All about expected iPhone 14 launch
Taiwan's Pegatron to manufacture Apple iPhones worth Rs 7,258 crore
iPhone 14: Check the expected launch price, release date and other details
Apple event highlights: iPhone SE 5G, iPad Air, M1 Ultra and more announced
iPhone SE 2022 review: Ageing, but going strong with Apple A15 Bionic chip
-
Apple is all set to unveil the range of iPhone, the iPhone 14 series, on September 7. The latest iPhone series is expected to come out in four variants, including a new iPhone 14 Max variant. The iPhone 14 series could also be the last Apple phone to feature a lightning port, and there are a lot of reasons why.
Why Apple can soon do away with lightning port
The major reason Apple might remove the lightning port for charging and data transfer is the latest law passed by the European Union that calls for a common type of charging port on all mobile phones. The EU has ruled that all electronic devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and cameras, which will be sold after autumn of 2024, will have to be equipped with a universal USB Type-C port for wired charging. This law will bar Apple from selling iPhones with its signature lightning port in most EU nations, including France, Germany, and Italy.
This rule will leave the US tech giant with three choices —
a) it can stop selling iPhones in EU nations (which is highly unlikely)
b) it can switch to a USB type C port for charging and data transfer, or
c) it can make iPhones that will not feature any ports and will introduce only wireless charging.
While there is speculation that Apple can introduce wireless charging, the chances of the same are very low at the moment. But as the EU laws will come into effect in the second half of 2024, if Apple launches iPhone 15 series with its lightning port, it will not last on the store shelves in Europe for long.
Not only the EU but India is also exploring a rule to introduce a charger for all devices, for which the central government is in discussions with the industry stakeholders.
Due to these changing laws, many, including Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, think that iPhone 14 series could be the last to feature a lightning port. According to Kuo, next year, Apple could transition to a USB Type-C port.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU