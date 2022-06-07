WWDC 2022 wrap: iOS16 to macOS Ventura, Apple platforms unveiled at keynote

Apple on June 6 previewed new features and upgrades coming to its platforms later this year. At the keynote session of its annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC), the American technology giant unveiled the iOS 16 for iPhones, iPadOS 16 for iPad line, watchOS 9 for Watch series, and macOS Ventura for Mac PCs and laptops. Here is a quick recap of announcements Apple made at the WWDC22 keynote address:

iOS 16



The next version of operating system for will bring a personalised lock screen with multi-layered effect, widgets, live wallpapers, live activities, and notifications. The new lock screen will will allow users to use photos as wallpaper with subject of photos set in front of the time on the lock screen, creating a sense of depth. With widgets enabled, the lock screen on the iOS 16 will show more information at a glance such as upcoming calendar events, weather, battery levels, alarms, time zones, etc. Besides personalised lock screen experience, the iOS 16 will introduce a common library for family photos with ‘iCloud Shared Photo Library’. It is a separate library on the iCloud wherein up to six users can choose to share existing photos from their personal libraries. As for the apps, Messages will get new features such as edit or recall recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread. In addition, SharePlay is coming to Messages. Likewise, the Mail app is set to bring new mail experience with features like schedule, recall, remind later, follow up suggestions, and more. The iOS 16 will also expand the ‘Live Text’ functionality to video. Besides, the Live Text will get ‘Visual Look Up’ feature, which would allow users to tap and hold on the subject of an image to lift it from the background and place it in apps like Messages. Visual Look Up feature will work with human subjects, and also expands to recognise birds, insects, and statues.

iOS 16 will be available this fall as a free software update for iPhone 8 and later.





iPadOS 16

The next version of operating system for Apple tablets will brings new capabilities, especially for M1 chip-powered iPads. It will bring Stage Manager feature, which will enable desktop-class multitasking with multiple overlapping windows. Designed for easy collaboration, the iPadOS 16 will debut Apple’s Freeform app for people to brainstorm together on a flexible canvas. Like the iOS 16, the iPadOS 16 will get new tools in Mail app such as schedule, recall, remind later, follow up suggestions, and more. Safari browser on the iPadOS 16 will get shared Tab Groups feature, which will allow easy collaboration by enabling web browsing with others.





iPadOS 16 will be available this fall as a free software update for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models.

The watchOS 9 will bring new watch faces with richer complications for more information and opportunity for personalisation. It will bring an updated Workout app, with new advanced metrics, views, and training experiences inspired by high-performing athletes. The watchOS 9 will also bring sleep stages to the Sleep app, and a new FDA-cleared ‘AFib History’ feature to provide insights into a user’s condition. As for the apps, the watchOS 9 will debut the ‘Medications app’, which is touted by the company as a convenient tool for users to discreetly manage, understand, and track medications.

watchOS 9 will be available this fall as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 4 or later paired with iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (second generation) or later, running iOS 16.

macOS Ventura

Like the iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura will bring ‘Stage Manager’ feature for easy multitasking. This feature will allow Mac users to stay focused on the task in front of them while seamlessly switching between apps and windows. The upcoming OS will debut ‘Continuity Camera’ feature, which will allow users to use iPhone as the webcam on Mac. Another continuity feature is Handoff, which is coming to FaceTime. It will allow users to start a FaceTime call on their iPhone or iPad and fluidly pass it over to their Mac.

macOS Ventura will be available this fall as a free software update.