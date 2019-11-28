Xiaomi announces Black Friday sale: Deals, discounts, bank offers, and more

Chinese electronics manufacturer on Thursday announced its annual ‘ Sale’, in which the company is offering discounts, cashbacks, bank offers, and more, on several products, including smartphones, televisions, and ecosystem devices like smart bulbs, fitness bands, Bluetooth speakers, etc.

The Sale will start from November 29 and continue until December 2. It will be applicable on online and offline platforms — Flipkart, Amazon, Mi online store and Mi Home. In the sale, the company is offering 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit card transactions on Mi online store, Flipkart and Amazon. At offline stores, users can avail of cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC debit and credit cards.

sale details:

Xiaomi recently introduced new colour variants of its Redmi Note 8-series smartphones – electric blue and cosmic purple for the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi Note 8, respectively. The phones’ new colour variants will go on sale for the first time on November 29 at Mi online portal, Amazon and Mi Home.





The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available at discounted prices of Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants, respectively.

The Poco F1, the company’s flagship from last year, will be available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

The company’s Android One platform-based Mi A3 will be available at discounted prices of Rs 12,499 and Rs 15,499 for 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations, respectively.

The Redmi K20 Pro smartphone will get Rs 2,000 discount. In addition, you can exchange your old phone for the Redmi K20 Pro and get an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 in addition to the value of your old smartphone. In the sale, the phone will be available at effective prices of Rs 25,999 and Rs 28,999 for 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants, respectively.



Here are the Black Friday discounts and effective price list of Xiaomi products:





Variants Discount Black Friday Price Additional Offers Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB+64GB Rs 2,000 Rs 11,999 - 6GB+64GB Rs 3,000 Rs 11,999 6GB+128GB Rs 4,000 Rs 12,999 Redmi K20 6GB+64GB Rs 2,000 Rs 19,999 - 6GB+128GB Rs 1,000 Rs 22,999 Redmi K20 Pro 6GB+128GB Rs 2,000 Rs 25,999 Rs 2000 (exchange bonus) 8GB+256GB Rs 2,000 Rs 28,999 Rs 2000 (exchange bonus) Mi A3 4GB+64GB Rs 500 Rs 12,499 - 6GB+128GB Rs 500 Rs 15,499 POCO F1 6GB+64GB Rs 3,000 Rs 14,999 - 6GB+128GB Rs 4,000 Rs 14,999 8GB+256GB Rs 4,000 Rs 18,999 Redmi Note 7S 3GB+32GB Rs 1,000 Rs 8,999 - 4GB+64GB Rs 2,000 Rs 9,999 Redmi Y3 3GB+32GB Rs 1,000 Rs 7,999 - 4GB+64GB Rs 2,000 Rs 9,999 Redmi 7 2GB+32GB Rs 500 Rs 6,999 - 3GB+32GB Rs 500 Rs 7,999 Redmi 7A 2GB+16GB Rs 700 Rs 5,299 - 2GB+32GB Rs 700 Rs 5,499 Redmi Go 1GB+8GB Rs 300 Rs 4,499 -