Xiaomi announces Black Friday sale: Deals, discounts, bank offers, and more

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: An affordable premium phone that exceeds expectations
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 launched: Know price, sale details, specs
Xiaomi Redmi K20-series India launch at noon: Livestream, specs, and more
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch today at 12 PM: Expected specs, & more
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review: Excellence beyond glamour and glitz
-
Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi on Thursday announced its annual ‘Black Friday Sale’, in which the company is offering discounts, cashbacks, bank offers, and more, on several products, including smartphones, televisions, and ecosystem devices like smart bulbs, fitness bands, Bluetooth speakers, etc.
The Xiaomi Black Friday Sale will start from November 29 and continue until December 2. It will be applicable on online and offline platforms — Flipkart, Amazon, Mi online store and Mi Home. In the sale, the company is offering 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit card transactions on Mi online store, Flipkart and Amazon. At offline stores, users can avail of cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC debit and credit cards.
Xiaomi Black Friday sale details:
Xiaomi recently introduced new colour variants of its Redmi Note 8-series smartphones – electric blue and cosmic purple for the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi Note 8, respectively. The phones’ new colour variants will go on sale for the first time on November 29 at Mi online portal, Amazon and Mi Home.
ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review: Excellence beyond glamour and glitz
The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available at discounted prices of Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants, respectively.
The Poco F1, the company’s flagship from last year, will be available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
The company’s Android One platform-based Mi A3 will be available at discounted prices of Rs 12,499 and Rs 15,499 for 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations, respectively.
The Redmi K20 Pro smartphone will get Rs 2,000 discount. In addition, you can exchange your old phone for the Redmi K20 Pro and get an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 in addition to the value of your old smartphone. In the sale, the phone will be available at effective prices of Rs 25,999 and Rs 28,999 for 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants, respectively.
ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review: An affordable premium phone that exceeds expectations
Here are the Black Friday discounts and effective price list of Xiaomi products:
|Variants
|Discount
|Black Friday Price
|Additional Offers
|Redmi Note 7 Pro
|4GB+64GB
|Rs 2,000
|Rs 11,999
|-
|6GB+64GB
|Rs 3,000
|Rs 11,999
|6GB+128GB
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 12,999
|Redmi K20
|6GB+64GB
|Rs 2,000
|Rs 19,999
|-
|6GB+128GB
|Rs 1,000
|Rs 22,999
|Redmi K20 Pro
|6GB+128GB
|Rs 2,000
|Rs 25,999
|Rs 2000 (exchange bonus)
|8GB+256GB
|Rs 2,000
|Rs 28,999
|Rs 2000 (exchange bonus)
|Mi A3
|4GB+64GB
|Rs 500
|Rs 12,499
|-
|6GB+128GB
|Rs 500
|Rs 15,499
|POCO F1
|6GB+64GB
|Rs 3,000
|Rs 14,999
|-
|6GB+128GB
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 14,999
|8GB+256GB
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 18,999
|Redmi Note 7S
|3GB+32GB
|Rs 1,000
|Rs 8,999
|-
|4GB+64GB
|Rs 2,000
|Rs 9,999
|Redmi Y3
|3GB+32GB
|Rs 1,000
|Rs 7,999
|-
|4GB+64GB
|Rs 2,000
|Rs 9,999
|Redmi 7
|2GB+32GB
|Rs 500
|Rs 6,999
|-
|3GB+32GB
|Rs 500
|Rs 7,999
|Redmi 7A
|2GB+16GB
|Rs 700
|Rs 5,299
|-
|2GB+32GB
|Rs 700
|Rs 5,499
|Redmi Go
|1GB+8GB
|Rs 300
|Rs 4,499
|-
|Products
|Discount
|Black Friday Price
|Flash Sale Price
|Mi Band 3
|Rs 200
|Rs 1,599
|-
|Mi LED Smart Bulb
|Rs 300
|Rs 999
|Rs 699
|Mi Pocket Speaker 2
|Rs 500
|Rs 999
|Rs 799
|Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphone Basic
|Rs 500
|Rs 999
|-
|Mi Focus Cube
|Rs 100
|Rs 99
|-
|Mi Selfie Stick
|Rs 500
|Rs 299
|-
|Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2
|Rs 500
|Rs 1,299
|Rs 999
|Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080P
|Rs 500
|Rs 1,299
|Rs 999
|Mi Air Purifier 2
|-
|-
|Rs 5,999
|Mi Car Charger
|-
|-
|Rs 299
|Mi Router 3C
|-
|-
|Rs 499
|Mi VR Play 2
|-
|-
|Rs 399
|Mi VR Play
|Rs 199
|Mi WiFi Repeater 2
|-
|-
|Rs 299
|Mi Headphone Comfort
|-
|-
|Rs 999
|Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic
|-
|-
|Rs 199
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU