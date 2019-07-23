Mi 5th anniversary sale: Discount on Xiaomi phones, TVs and other products

JUST IN
Oppo K3 sale on Amazon India starts at 12 noon: Price, launch offers, specs
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Chinese technology company Xiaomi is hosting a sale to celebrate the fifth year of doing business in India. Dubbed the Mi fifth anniversary sale, the three-day discount festival started on July 23 at 12 am and will continue until 11:59 PM on July 25. The sale is currently active on the Mi online store, partner e-commerce platforms and offline stores, including Mi Homes and Mi Stores.

As part of the sale, the company is providing discounts and other offers on several products, including smartphones, televisions and ecosystem products. Here is a look at the best offers:

Smartphones

Redmi 7: The company’s budget offering is available with a discount of Rs 2,500 on 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. This brings down the phone’s effective cost to Rs 7,499.

Redmi Note 7S: The most affordable smartphone with a 48-megapixel camera is getting a discount of Rs 2,000. It is now available at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage variants, respectively.

Redmi Y3: This selfie-centric smartphone is available at a discount of Rs 3,000. The 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants are being sold for Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

Mi A2: The phone with stock Android is abailable with an exchange offer, under which its 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants get additional exchange discount of Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

POCO F1: This phone is getting additional exchange discounts of Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 on 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants, respectively.

Here’s a complete list of products and their discounted prices:

Smartphones
Product Discount Effective sale price*
Redmi 7 (2GB+32GB) Rs 2,500 Rs 7,499
Redmi 6 Pro (4GB+64GB) Rs 3,500 Rs 9,999
Mi A2 (4GB+64GB) Rs 7,500 Rs 9,999
Redmi Y2 (4GB+64GB) Rs 5,000 Rs 8,999
Redmi Y3 (3GB+32GB) Rs 3,000 Rs 8,999
Redmi Y3 (4GB+64GB) Rs 3,000 Rs 10,999
Redmi Note 5 Pro (6GB+64GB) Rs 6,000 Rs 11,999
Redmi 6A (2GB+32GB) Rs 1,800 Rs 6,199
Redmi 6 (3GB+64GB) Rs 3,500 Rs 6,999
Redmi Note 7S (3GB+32GB) Rs 2,000 Rs 9,999
Redmi Note 7S (4GB+64GB) Rs 2,000 Rs 11,999
POCO F1
(6GB+128GB) Rs 6,000 Rs 18,999
(8GB+256GB) Rs 8,000 Rs 22,999
Television
Mi LED TV 4C PRO 80 cm (32) Rs 2,500 Rs 12,499
Mi LED TV 4A PRO 108cm (43) Rs 4,000 Rs 21,999
Mi LED TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32) Rs 2,500 Rs 12,499
Mi LED TV 4X PRO 138.8cm (55) Rs 12,000 Rs 37,999
Mi LED TV 4 PRO 138.8 cm (55) Rs 10,000 Rs 44,999
Ecosystem products
Mi Car Charger Basic Black Rs 200 Rs 399
Mi Band - HRX Edition Rs 800 Rs 999
Mi Earphones Black Rs 400 Rs 599
Mi Earphones Silver Rs 400 Rs 599
Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p Rs 500 Rs 1,799
Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 Rs 1,100 Rs 1,599
Mi Pocket Speaker 2 Black Rs 200 Rs 1,299
Mi Pocket Speaker 2 White Rs 200 Rs 1,299
MI Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 Rs 200 Rs 699
*All price drops are from MRP

First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 12:44 IST

