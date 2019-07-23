Mi 5th anniversary sale: Discount on Xiaomi phones, TVs and other products

Chinese technology company is hosting a sale to celebrate the fifth year of doing business in India. Dubbed the Mi fifth anniversary sale, the three-day discount festival started on July 23 at 12 am and will continue until 11:59 PM on July 25. The sale is currently active on the Mi online store, partner e-commerce platforms and offline stores, including Mi Homes and Mi Stores.

As part of the sale, the company is providing discounts and other offers on several products, including smartphones, televisions and ecosystem products. Here is a look at the best offers:

Smartphones

7: The company’s budget offering is available with a discount of Rs 2,500 on 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. This brings down the phone’s effective cost to Rs 7,499.

Note 7S: The most affordable smartphone with a 48-megapixel camera is getting a discount of Rs 2,000. It is now available at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage variants, respectively.

Y3: This selfie-centric smartphone is available at a discount of Rs 3,000. The 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants are being sold for Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

Mi A2: The phone with stock Android is abailable with an exchange offer, under which its 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants get additional exchange discount of Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

POCO F1: This phone is getting additional exchange discounts of Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 on 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants, respectively.

Here’s a complete list of products and their discounted prices: