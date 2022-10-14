Xiaomi launches MediaTek Helio A22-powered Redmi A1+ smartphone in India

Chinese electronics maker on Friday launched in India the Plus variant of its entry-level Redmi A1 smartphone. Named the Redmi A1+, the smartphone is identical to the non-plus variant in terms of design and features. It, however, gets a rear mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor as part of the upgrade. The Redmi A1+ is priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,499 for the 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB variants, respectively. It will be available online on Flipkart and Mi online store, and offline at Mi Home and select stores from October 17.

Redmi A1+: Specifications and features

This entry-level smartphone from features a leather textured back, which comes in black, light green, and light blue colours. The smartphone sports a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the back for phone unlock mechanism. It has a 6.52-inch HD+ screen, which supports up to 120Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone boots Android 12 operating system with select pre-installed apps from Xiaomi such as FM Radio. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired connectivity. A 5,000mAh battery powers the smartphone.

A dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a depth sensor, covers imaging. There is a 5MP camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone comes with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 512GB). Powering the device is Helio A22 system-on-chip.

The Redmi A1+ ships with a 10W charging adaptor, USB cable, SIM eject tool, quick start guide, and warranty card in the box. It is a 4G smartphone with single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity. It supports both voice-over LTE and Wi-Fi for high definition voice calling experience.