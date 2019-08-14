Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch on August 21: Know key features & specifications

Chinese technology company is gearing up to launch in India the third iteration of its Mi A-series smartphone on August 21. Named Mi A3, this smartphone, based on the Android One platform, was earlier unveiled in Spain on July 17. Compared to predecessor Mi A2, the Mi A3 brings several upgrades like an AMOLED screen with in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple-camera set-up with 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back, glass-metal body, etc.



Here is a look at the phone’s key specifications and features:

The Mi A3 has a curved glass body with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back, and a metallic chassis sandwiched in between. The phone has a gradient reflective design on the back, and the front is dominated by a 6.088-inch dot-shaped notch screen. The screen is upgraded to AMOLED panel from IPS LCD in the Mi A2, but its resolution is downgraded to HD+ from the predecessor's fullHD+. The screen has got the in-display fingerprint sensor technology for phone unlock.

The Mi A3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 system-on-chip, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, expandable through microSD card (up to 256GB). Being part of the Android One programme, the Mi A3 boots stock Android Pie operating system. A 4,030 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charge, powers the phone. Its international variant comes bundled with a 10W charger, and the 18W fast charger is sold as a separate accessory. There are chances that the Indian model will come bundled with a 18W fast charger in the box.

The phone’s imaging is covered by triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide fixed focus lens of 118-degree field of view (FoV) and an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras support artificial intelligence based scene recognition. The rear camera module is capable to detect from up to 27 different scenes, whereas, the front camera supports 12 different scenes.

The Mi A3 has a 3.5mm audio port, which was missing in the predecessor. It has USB type-C port for charging and data transfer. The phone comes in three colours – more than white, not just blue and kind of grey.