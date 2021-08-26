Xiaomi Mi Notebook 2021 series with 11th Gen Intel Core processors launched

-
Expanding its consumer laptops line-up in India, Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Mi Notebook 2021 series. Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, the series comes with models named the Mi Notebook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro. Both the Ultra and the Pro models come in Intel Core i5-11300H and Intel Core i7-11370H processors variant, with options to choose from 8GB RAM and 16GB RAM with the former and 16GB RAM in the latter. Both the Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro run-on Windows 10 Home and will be eligible for free upgrade to Windows 11 when available. They come preloaded with MS Office Home & Student Edition 2019, and Mi SmartShare. The laptops will be available online on the Mi online store, Amazon India, and offline at Mi Homes and other retail stores from August 31.
Mi NoteBook Ultra: Specifications and features
This one is a premium laptop made from a single block of series 6 aluminium. Touted as a thin-and-light laptop by the company, the laptop weighs 1.7 kg and is 17.9mm thick. The Mi NoteBook Ultra sports a 15.6-inch 3.2K resolution screen of 90Hz refresh rate stretched in 16:10 aspect ratio. It is an IPS LCD screen with 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut for natural colours rendition. Audio is covered by dual stereo speakers of 2W each, supported by DTS audio processing app.
As for the I/O ports, there is one Thunderbolt 4, one USB type-C with PD support, one HDMI 1.4, one USB 3.2 Gen 1, one USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio out jack. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The Mi Notebook Ultra supports Windows Hello login with fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. The laptop has a 720p HD camera with a 2D array dual-microphone. The Mi NoteBook Ultra is powered by a 70 WHr battery, supported by 65W USB Type-C charger.
Mi NoteBook Pro: Specifications and features
Like the Ultra mode, the Pro model is made of a single block of series 6 aluminium. It weighs 1.4 kg and is 17.3mm thick. The Mi NoteBook Pro sports a 14-inch 2.5K resolution screen stretched in 16:10 aspect ratio. It is an IPS LCD screen with 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut for natural colours rendition. Audio is covered by dual stereo speakers of 2W each, supported by DTS audio processing app.
As for the I/O ports, there is one Thunderbolt 4, one USB type-C with PD support, one HDMI 1.4, one USB 3.2 Gen 1, one USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio out jack. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The Mi Notebook Pro supports Windows Hello login with fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. The laptop has a 720p HD camera with a 2D array dual-microphone.
Mi Notebook Ulta and Mi Notebook Pro: Pricing
Mi NoteBook Ultra
- Intel Core i5-11300H + 8GB RAM: Rs 59,999
- Intel Core i5-11300H + 16GB RAM: Rs 63,999
- Intel Core i7-11370H + 16GB RAM: Rs 76,999
Mi NoteBook Pro
- Intel Core i5-11300H + 8GB RAM: Rs 56,999
- Intel Core i5-11300H + 16GB RAM: Rs 59,999
- Intel Core i7-11370H + 16GB RAM: Rs 72,999
