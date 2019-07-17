Xiaomi Redmi K20-series India launch at noon: Livestream, specs, and more

Chinese technology company will launch its premium Redmi K20-series in India on July 17. The series includes the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20, both of which were launched in China in May. The Redmi K20 Pro is a premium smartphone with flagship features and specifications. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is a vanilla version of the Pro edition. The Redmi K20-series will be Flipkart-exclusive and the home-grown e-commerce platform has already listed a dedicated page with a livestream embed.

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi Pro is a premium offering inspired from Xiaomi’s premium Mi-series It has 3D curved body, motorised pop-up selfie camera and triple camera module on the back. The triple camera setup on the back has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor of f/1.8 aperture, 13MP wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens capable of up to 2x zoom. The pop-up selfie camera module boasts a 20MP front camera.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip. The phone sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen of fullHD+ resolution stretched in 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 supports anti lowlight flickering technology (DC dimming).

Redmi K20

Being a vanilla version of the premium K20 Pro, the Redmi K20 has a same design and features but different specifications. Like its premium sibling, the Redmi K20 has a 3D curved body, motorised pop-up selfie camera of 20MP and triple camera module on the back. The triple camera setup on the back has a 48-megapixel primary sensor of f/1.8 aperture, 13MP wide-angle lens, and an 8MP depth sensor of f/2.4 aperture. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 system-on-chip. It sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen of fullHD+ resolution stretched in 19.5:9 aspect ratio.