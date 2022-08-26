Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE with MediaTek Helio G95, sAMOLED screen launched

Expanding its Redmi Note line, Chinese maker on Friday launched in India the Redmi Note 11 SE. Priced at Rs 13,499, the will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB on-board storage configuration from August 31.

On paper, the Redmi Note 11 SE seems to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S, which was launched last year. It has the same design language and comes in the same colour variants. Nevertheless, the Redmi Note 11 SE sports a 6.43-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED screen of 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is certified by SGS for low blue light, which reduces eye fatigue. Besides, there is a 360-degree ambient light sensor for the display to auto adjust brightness based on ambient light conditions. Protecting the display is the Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Powering the is the MediaTek Helio G95 system-on-chip, paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB UFS 2.2 on-board storage. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by a 33W fast wired charger. The smartphone boots Android 11 operating system-based MIUI 12.5 user interface, both of which are now dated versions. It is the first smartphone to ship without a charger in the box.

As for the imaging, the Redmi Note 11 SE has a quad-camera system on the rear with a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP sensor for macros. On the front, it has a 13MP camera sensor.

Other features include dual-stereo speakers, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP53-rating for protection against minor splashes and dust, Z-axis vibration motor, 3.5mm audio out port, and IR blaster.