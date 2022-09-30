Xiaomi Smart TV X50 review: Among the best Android LED smart TVs on budget

Expanding its line-up in India, Chinese electronics maker recently launched the Smart TV X series. Based on the Mi TV 5X (review), the Smart TV X series is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch screen variants. Like the twin sibling, the 50-inch model (review unit) is powered by TV 10 platform with PatchWall interface built-in. It boasts a long list of features, including support for the most commonly used high dynamic range (HDR) formats, MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation), Dolby Audio, and DTS:X surround sound system. At Rs 34,999, the Smart TV X50 is Rs 4,000 cheaper than the Mi TV 5X despite being similar in terms of features. Is it as good or has Xiaomi cut corners? Let us find out:

Design

The Xiaomi Smart TV X50 is a well-constructed unit, but it lacks the premium looks of the Mi TV 5X despite sporting a thin metallic frame and bezel-less front profile. It is because the TV ships with plastic legs, which are unnecessarily big and covered in glossy finish. The big footprint makes the leg unsuitable for table-top installation, especially if there is minimal coverage area on the table. The glossy finish seems to be an afterthought, as it does not match with the TV’s overall finish and build quality.

Display and audio

The Xiaomi Smart TV X50 is a technology-rich proposition in the budget LED smart TV segment. It sports a 4K UHD resolution screen with support for commonly used HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR. Besides, there is MEMC that allows users to watch the content at a frame rate natively supported by panel – 60Hz. MEMC is uncommon in budget LED smart TVs, and it makes a one of the differentiation features for the Xiaomi Smart TV X50. This tech comes handy while watching fast-paced content like sports, but you are better off it for traditional content like movies, TV series, etc.

As for picture quality, the screen is good for an LED panel with decent contrast and brightness. From price-performance perspective, the screen is among the best. It works well for the standard dynamic range (SDR) content, which dominates the content space, but leaves one asking for more when it comes to HDR content due to limited contrast range and subdued brightness of the screen. This is common across LED TVs, therefore, should not be taken as negative for the Xiaomi Smart TV X50.

On a positive side, the LED panel on the Xiaomi Smart TV X50 is among the best available in its segment.

Coming to the audio, there are stereo speakers of 30W peak output supported by Dolby Audio and DTS:X Surround technologies. The speakers do not support Dolby Atmos, but the TV has HDMI (eARC) for pass-through. Therefore, you cannot experience Dolby Atmos natively on the TV speakers, but there is a possibility to pass-through the signal to supported sounbdbar or any other audio accessory. As for the output, the speakers are loud and clear. With DTS:X Surround enable, the speakers create good surround sound effect apt for immersive audio experience.

UI and performance

The Xiaomi Smart TV X50 boots 10 TV operating system with PatchWall user interface pre-loaded as secondary interface. Secondary because the UI is the TV’s default interface. Switching to the PatchWall is easy with a dedicated button for it available on the petite Xiaomi remote controller. As for the PatchWall, the UI has come a long way and it now looks polished, intuitive and easy to use. On top, there are services like Assistant and Chromecast for convenience.

Powered by a quad-core A55, paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB on-board storage, the Xiaomi Smart TV X50 is not a performance powerhouse. Yet, it delivers good experience. It comes as a surprise because the Mi TV 5X, with similar processor and RAM, struggled with performance. Nevertheless, there is no visible lag while navigating the user interface and the content playback is smooth.

Verdict

Compared to the Mi TV 5X, the Xiaomi Smart TV X50 lacks premium stance. Moreover, it does not get the far-field microphones for Assistant service and the on-board storage is half of what you get in the Mi TV 5X. Yet it makes a good buy because no compromises are made on the essentials. The Xiaomi Smart TV X50 delivers good audio-visual experience. On top, there is wide-range of connectivity options such as 3 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB 2.0, Ethernet, AV input, optical, and headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, there is dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.